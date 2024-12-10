NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Look, First-Round Prediction For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are 11-2 and officially have clinched a playoff berth already.
There still are four weeks left in the regular season, but the Eagles are looking like a real threat to make a deep playoff run. Philadelphia is loaded on both sides of the ball, and Saquon Barkley is on a historic pursuit and has a real chance of breaking the National Football League's single-season rushing record.
Although there is a lot to be happy about right now, there has been some negative chatter about the team this week after taking down the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
While this is the case, there's plenty to like about the Eagles. Week 14 is now behind us and things are starting to get clearer in the NFC. The Eagles and the Detroit Lions are the only two teams to officially clinch a playoff berth already. Detroit currently has the No. 1 seed with Philadelphia at No. 2, according to the NFL Playoff Picture.
Behind the Lions and Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks currently have the No. 3 seed followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4, Minnesota Vikings at No. 5, Green Bay Packers at No. 6, and Washington Commanders at No. 7.
There still are four weeks left to go in the regular season, but the Lions seem like a safe bet to land the No. 1 spot in the conference as it would be tough for Philadelphia to surpass them. The only way the Seahawks could pass the Eagles for the No. 2 spot is if Philadelphia loses at least three of its final four games. Because of this, it's safe to bet the Eagles will earn the No. 2 spot in the playoffs.
Washington would be the Eagles' first-round opponent if the season ended today and that does seem realistic. The Commanders currently have an 81 percent chance of making the playoffs with a winnable game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday which should help. At this point, the three most likely options for the No. 7 seed are the 9-4 Packers, 8-5 Commanders, and 7-6 Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles is red-hot and certainly could squeak into the playoffs, but as of right now, my prediction is the Eagles will be taking on the Commanders in the first round of the 2024 postseason.
More NFL: Eagles Legends Weigh In On Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown Growing Issues