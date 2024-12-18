NFL Playoff Picture: What Is Worst Possible Option For Eagles?
The 2024 National Football League regular season is quickly coming to a close.
There are just three weeks to go in the regular season and the Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the regular season comes to a close. Philadelphia already has locked up a playoff berth, but positioning is going to be the biggest question mark down the stretch.
As things stand right now, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is the Detroit Lions (12-2) followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) at No. 2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) at No. 3, Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at No. 4, Minnesota Vikings (12-2) at No. 5, Green Bay Packers (10-4) at No. 6, and Washington Commanders (9-5) at No. 7.
Philadelphia has won 10 games in a row and could clinch the NFC East with a win over the Commanders on Sunday. If that happens, the Eagles will guarantee themselves at least a top 2 seed as neither the No. 3 or No. 4 seeds could reach 13 wins in the season, which Philadelphia would have with a win over Washington.
That seems like the most likely option at this point, but until the Eagles officially win the NFC East, other scenarios could pop up. If the Eagles were to somehow lose the final three games of the season and Washington were to win the final three games then both would finish the season with 12-5 records.
Philadelphia took down the Commanders in their first meeting 26-18. If the two teams were to finish with identical records, then tiebreakers would sort out the division title.
The most likely scenario for the Eagles is that they are going to win the NFC East and have a top-two seed in the playoffs. If somehow the Eagles lose all three games throughout the rest of the regular season, then there is a scenario in which the team could end up with a seed somewhere between Nos. 5 and 7.