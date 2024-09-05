NFL Predicitions And Eagles: Who Wins Each Division, the Super Bowl, MVP, And More
The NFL begins Thursday night when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Kansas City Chiefs and continues on Friday when the Eagles play the Packers in Sau Paolo, Brazil.
Here are some predictions for the season from Eagles SI writer Ed Kracz and John McMullen:
DIVISION CHAMPS – NFC
EAST
Kracz: Eagles. Was going to go with a big swing and say the Washington Commanders, but I think Eagles, who I had going 10-7 in a season prediction, but am rethinking it will be more like 11-6, will put together a solid stretch run and win the division.
McMullen: Eagles. There hasn't been a repeat champion in the NFC East in two decades since the Eagles 2001-04 run under Andy Reid so that rules out Dallas. And the New York Giants and Washington are both rebuilding so you do the math.
NORTH:
Kracz: Lions. This is supposed to be the Lions’ Super Bowl year. We’ll see. They have enough talent on the roster to hold off the Packers and win a division that should be highly competitive.
McMullen: Lions. It should be a competitive race with the Lions and Green Bay as legitimate NFC contenders. Detroit is a little farther on the ascension curve and should have been in the Super Bowl last season.
SOUTH:
Kracz: Falcons. As long as they don’t play too many primetime games, they should be OK with quarterback Kirk Cousins. And that defense has been vastly upgraded.
McMullen: Falcons. The Falcons have brought in significant veteran talent and much of their upside will be tied to Kirk Cousins' Achilles. If the typically durable Cousins is healthy, Atlanta rises to the top.
WEST:
Kracz: Rams. Here’s my big swing, but nobody’s wagering any money on these, right?
McMullen: 49ers. The Niners have probably taken a step back or two but their top contender is the Los Angeles Rams, a team that is usually a little overrated due to Sean McVay's reputation.
WILD CARDS – NFC
Kracz:
Niners. They just miss out on winning the division but will make some noise here.
Packers. Green Bay falls just short of the division title.
Cowboys. All the drama in Big D this offseason, which saw Jerry Jones sit mostly on his hands rather than add talent in free agency, will leave a mark.
McMullen:
Packers. Jordan Love and Co. still have some issues but this is a very good team that is trending in the right direction.
Cowboys. As long as the Cowboys have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, they are a solid bet for the postseason.
Vikings. There is a little it of a Geno Smith-vibe for me when it comes to seeing Sam Darnold try to reboot with playmakers like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and eventually T.J. Hockenson. The bet is that the Vikings are the surprise playoff team in the conference.
DIVISION CHAMPS – AFC
EAST
Kracz: Jets. Word out of Jets camp was that this is a focused team on a mission.
McMullen: Jets. The feeling is that Aaron Rodgers has one more special season in him and the Jets will persevere despite a bad organization and a run-of-the-mill head coach.
NORTH:
Kracz: Bengals. Joe Burrow is healthy, and Cincinnati won nine games with him missing most of last season.
McMullen: Ravens. The Ravens were the best team in the NFL last season and could be again if Lamar Jackson stays healthy. The postseason is where they will be judges.
SOUTH:
Kracz: Jaguars. Everybody is talking about the Texans, but this year they will be the hunted and not the hunter. Meanwhile, nobody is talking about the Jags.
McMullen: Texans. The C.J. Stroud era in the AFC South enters Year 2.
WEST:
Kracz: Chiefs. A no-brainer.
McMullen: Chiefs. The reigning two-time champs are further helped by a bad division.
WILD CARDS – AFC
Kracz:
Ravens. The offensive line is a big question mark.
Texans. The Texans played most of their games at 1 p.m. last year, out of the spotlight. Not anymore, and that will impact them.
Browns. Love this defense, but plenty of questions about Deshaun Watson.
McMullen:
Dolphins. Mike McDaniel's explosive offense will be better complemented by a younger and more player-friendly defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver.
Bengals. As long as Joe Burrow stays upright, the Bengals are a playoff team. Cincinnati stayed above .500 in seven games with Jake Browning last season.
Jaguars. - It might be playoffs or bust for Doug Pederson in Jacksonville.
SUPER BOWL MATCHUP
Kracz:
Eagles vs. Bengals. Both teams have big rebounds from a season ago.
McMullen:
Lions vs. Jets. Two long-suffering franchises reach the promised land.
SUPER BOWL WINNER
Kracz: Eagles. With two experienced coordinators in place, Why not?
McMullen: Jets. Chalk is boring so let's be bold. Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett get out of the way, Rodgers stays healthy, and one of the more talented defenses in the NFL ties it all together.
MVP
Kracz: Jalen Hurts. He came close two years ago. This year, he finishes the job.
McMullen: Aaron Rodgers,Jets. Rodgers walks off into the sunset after MVP No. 5.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Kracz: Joe Burrow, Bengals. The Bengals QB is locked in and healthy.
McMullen: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins. The Dolphins will put up big numbers again and Hill's will be the most impressive.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kracz: Myles Garrett, Browns. He’s a block destroyer.
McMullen: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions. The relentless Hutchinson will put up big sack numbers for the NFC champions.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kracz: Aaron Rodgers. He turns 41 in December and is coming off an Achilles’ injury.
McMullen: Anthony Richardson, Colts. Richardson was shut down after four games in his rookie season with a shoulder injury but flashed amazing playmaking skills over that short span. Shane Steichen's team will push for the playoffs again and Richardson will increase the style points.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kracz. Dan Quinn, Commanders. I really like Washington to push for a playoff spot until the end of the season, but just fall short.
McMullen: Kevin O'Connell, Vikings. KOC will be credited for the reclamation of Sam Darnold and pushing the lightly-regarded Vikings into the playoffs.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kracz: Jayden Daniels, Commanders. It was tempting to put Washington into the playoffs because of the second overall pick.
McMullen: Caleb Williams, Bears. Opportunity generally generates some numbers and that's what this award is about.
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kracz: Jayden Daniels, Commanders. This will be a close battle with the Bears’ Caleb Williams.
McMullen: Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles. Why not? Vic Fangio says Mitchell will be a three-down corner starting Friday night in Sao Paulo. From that default setting, the 22nd overall pick is a few splash plays away.
