NFL Writer Floats Surprising Eagles Trade Option
The Philadelphia Eagles have been taked about a lot with the National Football League Draft approaching.
This isn't too shocking seeing as the Eagles just won the Super Bowl and have had a lot of turnover already over the last few months. Philadelphia specifically has been talked about a lot lately when it has come to the trade market.
Recently, Howie Roseman talked about the possibility of trading up in the NFL Draft among many other topics. On top of this, tight end Dallas Goedert has been mentioned as a potential trade candiate.
There's been a lot of chatter about the team and now we are one week away from the NFL Draft. Finally, some of the chater will stop as we will see the draft come and go. If the Eagles are going to make any big trades, this would be the best time to do so to get draft capital in time to use the picks next week. There surely could be trades made afterward, but this would be the best time to do so.
Speculation has run rampant lately and other guys have been at least floated as trade candidates on top of Goedert. For example, Eagles Wire's Glenn Erby made a list of five potential trade candidates and mentioned receiver Jahan Dotson.
"WR Jahan Dotson," Erby said. "The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders in a trade before the 2024 season. They exchanged a 2025 third-round pick, two seventh-round picks for Dotson, and a fifth-round pick. Dotson caught 19 of 33 targets for 216 yards in 17 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024 after being acquired in a trade from Washington.
"He also rushed once for 13 yards. Despite his struggles, Dotson played 649 offensive snaps during the regular season for Philadelphia, working as a No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith."
Dotson didn't have a huge year, but he was good in the Super Bowl and the Eagles are thin at receiver behind him. Speculation runs rampant each year around the draft, but this seems like it would be pretty surprising. Goedert clearly was the team's No. 3 receiving option last year but he's been among the most talked-about trade candidates in the entire league. If the Eagles were to lose him, it would make Dotson even more important. This doesn't seem likely.