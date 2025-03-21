NFL Writer Floats Wild Eagles-Lions Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles already have been active this offseason in both the free agent and trade markets.
There's obviously still more work to do, though. It recently was reported that the Eagles could be "open" to trading both Bryce Huff and Dallas Goedert. Neither are too schocking. Goedert has been great for the Eagles but has just one more year left on his deal so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Eagles move on rather than hand out a large deal.
Huff signed with the Eagles last year on a three-year, $51.1 million deal. It's not hard to see why the Eagles would want to move him after he had just 2.5 sacks last year and had his playing time cut. But, what could they get for him?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton made a list of seven hypothetical trades and linked Huff to the Detroit Lions.
"Detroit Lions receive: Edge Bryce Huff," Moton said. "Philadelphia Eagles receive: 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick. Last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract, but they may have buyer's remorse after one season. Because of injuries, the 26-year-old missed five games. Even when healthy, he made a minimal impact, registering 13 tackles, three for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
"Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio used him sparingly. Huff played over 47 percent of the snaps in only three of his 12 appearances, and he didn't suit up for Super Bowl LIX. Though the Eagles signed the Memphis product to a sizeable deal a year ago, they may not have an issue moving his contract in a trade. He has a $7.5 million cap number this year and no guaranteed money left on his deal after 2025. Philadelphia can command a middle-round pick for an edge-rusher who's in his prime and logged 10 sacks in 2023. The Detroit Lions should inquire about him."
That would be a pretty high price for Huff after a down year. If the Eagles could get it, great. Absolutely make that deal. But, that doesn't seem likely or realistic.
