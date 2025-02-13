NFL Writer Predicts Eagles Star To Cash In With Patriots
Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to keep the offensive line together this offseason?
They certainly should do everything in their power in order to do so. Eagles superstar runningback Saquon Barkley became the ninth runningback in National Football League history to rush for over 2,000 yards in the regular season. He also became the first running back in NFL history to top 2,500 rushing yards in a season when including the playoffs.
That success doesn't happen without a dominant offensive line as well. It seems like every move the Eagles made turned to gold and one that stood out was the signing of Mekhi Becton. He landed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Eagles and had a breakout campaign. He was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets but injuries held him back. Becton was healthy in 2024 and showed why he was a top pick just a few years ago.
Now, he's going to be a free agent and should cash in. Hopefully, that will be with the Eagles. While this is the case, FanSided's Nick Villano predicted that he will end up signing with the New England Patriots.
"So many Philadelphia Eagles players made themselves a fortune in the Super Bowl this season," Villano said. "It happens every year, but the Eagles are especially set up to see their team get raises across the board. There are multiple free agents on this list from the Eagles championship roster, but nobody made themselves more money than offensive lineman Mekhi Beckton. This was a player that was trying to salvage his career after he was let go by the New York Jets.
"He came to Philadelphia and thrived at the highest possible level. He was legitimately good, but we have to admit, that happens a lot in this offense. Becton is going to use this as leverage to sign a massive deal, and we know just the team that’s going to do it. Spoiler alert, the New England Patriots are going to be mentioned more than once on this list. They have by far the most money to spend, and they are set at two of the positions with the most high-leverage options in free agency this year (defensive tackle and cornerback). They do need offensive line help in a bad way. Becton would be a welcomed addition to this team."
Until we get closer to March, none of the chatter will matter too much. But, keep an eye on New England when it comes to Becton.
