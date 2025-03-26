NFL Writer Proposes Eagles-Chargers Blockbuster With Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in some trade rumors over the last few weeks.
Philadelphia has added some talent to the franchise this offseason but also has lost some pieces. It's a complicated matter of keeping the top roster in the National Football League together when you take into account the salary cap, the NFL Draft, and free agency.
There's already been a lot of turnover with Philadelphia recently but there's been rumors about more. Dallas Goedert has had his name in trade rumors recently. He has just one year left on his deal. It's unclear if a deal will happen, but any team would be lucky to have him, including Philadelphia.
We're at a point in the NFL calendar in which there is plenty of trade and free agent speculation. The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino wrote a story on four trades he'd like to see. One hypothetical move involved sending Goedert to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Chargers: TE Dallas Goedert," Valentino said. "Eagles: No. 158 and 209 overall. The Los Angeles Chargers have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there's no way they should plan on making all of them. Nine rookies will not make this final roster. Instead of taking on future practice squad options, moving several Day 3 picks to get a big short-term boost at tight end is the way to go.
"It's been clear Philadelphia is looking to shed Dallas Goedert's $11.8 million cap hit this offseason as they manage their Super Bowl-winning roster. Goedert just turned 30 and has missed 15 games in the last three years. The Eagles can't justify paying that much for an oft-injured player at this point. The Chargers can take that risk, though. They have the third-most cap space in the league and a win-now mindset with Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert."
This doesn't seem very likely now as the Chargers recently signed Tyler Conklin, but the Chargers' offense would be pretty lethal if they could also get Goedert. Plus, the Eagles could shed his salary and get draft compensation.
