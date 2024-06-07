Nick Sirianni's Role More In Focus: "Like a 30,000-Foot View"
PHILADELPHIA – When Nick Sirianni relinquished control of the offense to Kellen Moore this offseason, the question asked by many was: What exactly was the Eagles head coach going to do?
Well, that answer is rounding into form. He’s going to be everywhere. Not all at once, but he will be in position meetings at various times. He will coach up players on the field, no matter which side of the ball, whenever he sees a coaching point that needs to be made.
Perhaps Sirianni put it best.
“I'm able to have kind of a broad view of everything, like a 30,000-foot view,” he said after the Eagles held their final practice of minicamp on Thursday.
If he sees a running back carrying the ball in the wrong arm, he will tell him. If a cornerback makes a gamble on a pass and misses, like he said he noticed during Wednesday’s practice, he will let them know what he could have done differently.
“To be able to do things and see it from a broad view, I love doing that,” he said. “…Coaching is why we got into this, to help people become better at their craft. That will help them put in position so they can be better, help teach them detail so they can be better, help them learn situational football so they can be better.
“I love that. There's nothing more I like than getting up in front of the team and being able to correct the tape at the end of the day, offense, defense and special teams.”
In his first three years as the head coach, Sirianni spent most, if not all, of his time with the offense in general, and quarterback Jalen Hurts specifically.
Those days are over.
“I'm not with him every second of every day like I have been in the past,” said the coach. “So, it's about being intentional.
"But I know this: When I'm not in there, every single second of every single day, that means I'm around everybody else because my relationship with Jalen is highly important, but my relationship with (defensive tackle) Milton Williams is highly important, my relationship with defensive line coach) Clint Hurtt is highly important, my relationship with (general manager) Howie (Roseman) is highly important, and that's what you get when you're not so zeroed in of being with Jalen and the quarterbacks and the offense every single time of every single day.”
Perhaps in that answer lies one of the root problems of last year’s collapse – the head coach let things slip in other areas of the team.
Sirianni is now trying things this way, being a true CEO to the team and not favoring one side of the ball or one player at the expense of everything else. All the kinks haven’t been worked out, but he can see the potential for this to work.
“There's not a playbook,” he said, “but you try to spread it around, go through everything, and then there's sometimes where meetings are going on and I've got something else to handle, and I really value that, that I'm able to give that time to the rest of the team.”
