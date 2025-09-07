Nick Wright Has Wild Take For Eagles After Week 1
The Philadelphia Eagles took the field on Thursday night and took down the Dallas Cowboys in an impressive showing.
Philadelphia beat the Cowboys, 24-20. It was a good game but it doesn't seem like Nick Wright was impressed. On "First Things First," Wright talked about how after one game, he already doesn't think that the Eagles are going to make it back to the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles have already got some odd takes
"It’s going to seem reactionary, but through one game, I have seen enough," Wright said. "That team is not getting back to the Super Bowl. That team -- and when it starts to go sideways and it starts to look like 'Oh yeah, they're not quite the same team' -- you know what is going to be said? Should've seen it coming. Remember how the year started.
"The first play of the season they unluckily suffer an injury and before the second play of the season, they're best player on their defense is spitting on the league's highest-paid player. Going into the year, if there was a concern, it was the pass rush and secondary. Immediately, the first game of the year, it's like 'Oh, yikes.' Like they don't look the same in that regard.
The Eagles came away on top against arguably their biggest foe. It wasn't the perfect game, but there was a lot to take away from it. There were some concerns with the pass rush, for sure, and the Eagles immediately followed up by adding Za'Darius Smith into the mix. AJ Brown didn't get much action in the passing game, but they won without him. There aren't going to be many games in which Brown has just one catch. Also, Jalen Carter did get ejected right away and there was a weather delay mixed in.
Philadelphia is going to be alright. The Eagles took down the Cowboys and now will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 as the team attempts to move to 2-0 on the young season. Kansas City lost its first game. The Eagles have a chance to push them to 0-2.
