Eagles Today

No Change In Play-Calling; Eagles Search For Solutions

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is sending the message that good teams don't assign blame, they find solutions.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni unholstered a one-word answer when asked if he changed the offensive play-calling during his team’s mini-bye over the weekend.

“No,” Sirianni emphatically stated.

The struggles of first-year offensive coordinator and Sirianni confidante Kevin Patullo are an ongoing narrative in the Delaware Valley, where a .667 winning percentage is not hitting the reworked standard based on Philadelphia’s recent 20 of 21 run and a Super Bowl LIX championship.

Especially, when things started at 4-0 before two losses in five days, the latest of which was an embarrassing 34-17 meltdown to the lowly New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

The new tactic Sirianni is taking to lead the Eagles out of a rare rough patch is the idea of finding solutions rather than assigning blame.

"Not in this sport is it ever on one person,” said Sirianni. “We’re not in the business of assigning blame. We’re in the business of finding solutions.”

Not As Bad As Advertised?

Kevin Patullo
Eagles OC Kevin Patullo speaks with reporters on Aug. 19, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Through six games, the Eagles are struggling offensively, placing in the bottom third of the league across all three major offensive categories. Their total offensive production ranks them 25th out of the 32 NFL teams, No. 23 via the air and No. 22 on the ground.

The film is somewhat better with Pro Football Focus ranking the Eagles at No. 12 overall, 16th in the passing game, and 20th in the running game.

“As we watched the tape today, it was a little on everything,” Sirianni said of the offense. “That’s this game of team football. I know that we live in a world that it wants to assign blame, point the finger, but that’s not the reality of what good teams do. 

“That’s not the reality of this sport, and we've got a lot of confidence in Kevin and the offensive staff and love some of the thoughts that we have.”

The Eagles have been outgained in all six games this season and are in the red when it comes to point differential at minus-1.

The good news is that the passing offense improved after a 266-yard effort against the Giants.

“Got a lot of confidence in Kevin and the offensive staff and love some of the thoughts that we have,” Sirianni said. “… Lot of confidence in there. Again, we’re all about finding solutions. I saw that quote of Bill Parcells a long time ago of finding solutions and that’s what we’re in the business of.”

Philadelphia will try to find those solutions in Minneapolis on Sunday when they visit the 3-2 Vikings, who are expected to start former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for the fourth consecutive game.

MORE NFL: Trade Market Isn't A Quick Fix For Eagles

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News