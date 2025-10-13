No Change In Play-Calling; Eagles Search For Solutions
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni unholstered a one-word answer when asked if he changed the offensive play-calling during his team’s mini-bye over the weekend.
“No,” Sirianni emphatically stated.
The struggles of first-year offensive coordinator and Sirianni confidante Kevin Patullo are an ongoing narrative in the Delaware Valley, where a .667 winning percentage is not hitting the reworked standard based on Philadelphia’s recent 20 of 21 run and a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Especially, when things started at 4-0 before two losses in five days, the latest of which was an embarrassing 34-17 meltdown to the lowly New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.
The new tactic Sirianni is taking to lead the Eagles out of a rare rough patch is the idea of finding solutions rather than assigning blame.
"Not in this sport is it ever on one person,” said Sirianni. “We’re not in the business of assigning blame. We’re in the business of finding solutions.”
Not As Bad As Advertised?
Through six games, the Eagles are struggling offensively, placing in the bottom third of the league across all three major offensive categories. Their total offensive production ranks them 25th out of the 32 NFL teams, No. 23 via the air and No. 22 on the ground.
The film is somewhat better with Pro Football Focus ranking the Eagles at No. 12 overall, 16th in the passing game, and 20th in the running game.
“As we watched the tape today, it was a little on everything,” Sirianni said of the offense. “That’s this game of team football. I know that we live in a world that it wants to assign blame, point the finger, but that’s not the reality of what good teams do.
“That’s not the reality of this sport, and we've got a lot of confidence in Kevin and the offensive staff and love some of the thoughts that we have.”
The Eagles have been outgained in all six games this season and are in the red when it comes to point differential at minus-1.
The good news is that the passing offense improved after a 266-yard effort against the Giants.
“Got a lot of confidence in Kevin and the offensive staff and love some of the thoughts that we have,” Sirianni said. “… Lot of confidence in there. Again, we’re all about finding solutions. I saw that quote of Bill Parcells a long time ago of finding solutions and that’s what we’re in the business of.”
Philadelphia will try to find those solutions in Minneapolis on Sunday when they visit the 3-2 Vikings, who are expected to start former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for the fourth consecutive game.