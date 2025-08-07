Nothing Changes For Eagles' New QB2
PHILADELPHIA – It was two summers ago when quarterback Tanner McKee used preseason games to show what he could do. He did it again last summer, and now, he has been elevated to the top backup behind Jalen Hurts.
McKee could play a series or more when the Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals (7:30 p.m.). He isn’t fighting for a roster spot the way the two QBs behind him – Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord – are.
"I try not to approach it necessarily any differently, because I've felt like I've had my routine and my process of coming in, going through the script, going through the plays, preparing like I'm a starter,” said McKee when asked how it felt to be ensconced as the No. 2 quarterback. “But it is nice getting the extra reps, being able to throw to more of the guys in live situations, more team reps, more 7-on-7 reps - whatever that is. So that's a little bit different and that's great.”
In his rookie summer, playing with Marcus Mariota as the No. 2, McKee completed 39 of 72 passes (54 percent) for 452 yards and one touchdown. Last year, he was 34-for-53 (64 percent) for 294 yards and an interception, with Kenny Pickett and Will Grier getting reps, too.
McKee relieved an injured Pickett against the Cowboys that clinched the NFC East, going 3-for-4 with 54 yards and two touchdowns. He started the regular-season finale against an awful Giants team and completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two TDs.
The Eagles traded Pickett to the Browns, opening the door for McKee to be the No. 2 guy.
"I was very excited with what happened there,” he said. “Obviously, I love Philadelphia. I love being here and wanna be here as long as I can. I was obviously very excited when (general manager) Howie (Roseman) called me and told me the news.
"Just knowing they have a lot of trust in me to go out and do my thing and perform. If something does happen to Jalen, I'll go out, move the ball, and move the offense how it's supposed to be run. So that was great having that confidence from the top down."
McCord was a sixth-round pick in 2023, like McKee, so he’s probably the favorite to be the emergency quarterback when the season begins. DTR would be a nice practice squad stash, but it’s likely that some quarterback-needy team would grab him. Perhaps the Las Vegas Raiders, because of the history Thompson-Robinson and LV offensive coordinator Chip Kelly have from their time at UCLA.
McKee has been helping them both, knowing that he was once in their shoes, especially McCord’s. Thompson-Robinson came into the league the same year as McKee, though was picked in the fifth round, 44 spots before McKee was taken by Philly.
“I'm trying to be to them what Marcus and Kenny were to me,” said McKee. “Just trying to be a role model and obviously help them. It's easier with Dorian because he's been in the league as long as I have.
“With Kyle, helping him be a pro. In college, there were so many other things you had to worry about. When you're in the NFL, football is everything that's on your plate. So the extra things in recovery, and film, and everything else that's required. I'm trying to help him establish good habits and be an example for that.”
More NFL: Eagles To Watch In Exhibition Opener Against Bengals