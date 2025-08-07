Eagles To Watch In Exhibition Opener Against Bengals
PHILADELPHIA – It’s time to learn about the Eagles’ depth, which was such a big part to their march to their Super Bowl LIX triumph. It will be an important to identify who gives the Eagles the best chance to win during the season when/if one of their starters goes down with an injury.
The process doing so began July 23 with the first training camp practice. It will ramp up over the next three weeks beginning Thursday night (7:30) when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Lincoln Financial Field.
Here are some things to watch.
Tight ends. Dallas Goedert and even Grant Calcaterra may not play, but the Eagles have a slew of tight ends battling for probably one spot after those two. E.J. Jenkins won a ring last year, but there are challenges from Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, Cam Latu, and Nick Muse.
“It’s definitely one of the deeper tight end rooms I’ve been in,” said Goedert. “We got seven of us – it’s just an older group. They know how to play football. They’re smart. They figure it out. When you got more players like that, it just raises the bar. Everybody competes a little bit harder. And everybody gets better because of that.”
Receivers. Last year’s draft picks, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith, have their work cut out for them in a bid to make the roster, thanks to the emergence of Elijah Cooks and Darius Cooper, both of whom have had heavy camp workloads and made good on those reps. Terrace Marshall has been hurt for a week and hasn’t practiced, so suddenly, there could be an opportunity for an under-the-radar receiver to be a surprise keeper.
Cornerbacks. The addition of Jakorian Bennett in a Monday night trade with the Raiders makes things much more interesting for everyone, except for Quinyon Mitchell. Bennett probably won’t play on Thursday, but Eli Ricks needs to show up like he has done the previous couple of practices.
TWO ROOKIES
Smael Mondon. The linebacker from Georgia has had a very good training camp and could be playing himself into a defensive role sooner rather than later. A fifth-round pick, it was the belief that he would be a special-teams player early in his career, but he has shown he can be more than that.
Ty Robinson. The fourth-round pick should benefit from the trade of Thomas Booker. Heck, he might be a reason the Eagles felt comfortable dealing Booker. Robinson has looked much better with pads on.
THREE BUBBLE PLAYERS
Kenyon Green. The offensive lineman has some work to do to even be considered for a roster spot at the end of the month.
Lance Dixon. The undrafted free agent from Toledo has made an impression in camp. The linebacker room is a crowded place, though.
Ochaun Mathis. The outside linebacker has shown the ability to rush the passer in camp, though dropping into coverage could use some polish.
More NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley Showing A Different Side Of Himself In Training Camp