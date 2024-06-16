Oddsmaker Believes In Big Seasons For Eagles Receiver And Running Back
PHILADELPHIA – All the concern over running back Saquon Barkley staying healthy to remind people of the superstar he was with the New York Giants isn’t fazing oddsmakers.
BetOnline (www.betonline.ag and on X @BetOnline_ag) believes a big season is in store for one of the Eagles’ prized offseason free-agent acquisitions.
The belief in receiver A.J. Brown is real, too. No surprise there. As for quarterback Jalen Hurts, there’s not much confidence in terms of the odds.
Hurts sits at 25/1 to have the most regular-season passing yards this season. That ties him with two others – Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence – for 12th among all QBs.
The top odds favor the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes at 5/1, ahead of Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud (7/1), Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Detroit Lions Jared Goff (15/2 each), with Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (8-1 each).
Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards last year with 4,624, followed by Goff with 4,575 and Prescott with 4,516.
Hurts had the 14th-most passing yards last year with 3,858, which was a career-high.
Brown and Barkley, meanwhile, are in the top five at their positions for most regular-season receiving yards and most regular-season rushing yards, respectively.
Brown is listed at 10/1 odds behind the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill (6/1), Bengals Ja’Marr Chase (17/2), and Cowboys CeeDee Lamb (9/1). Behind Brown are two receivers at 12-1 each – the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown and Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.
Last year, Hill led all receivers in passing yards with 1,799 followed by Lamb with 1,749. Brown had the fifth-most despite missing most of the regular-season finale after getting hurt early with 1,456. Just behind him was the L.A. Rams’ rookie Puka Nacua, whose odds sit at 14/1.
Barkley has the third-best odds at 13/2 behind the San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey (3/1) and the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (6/1). The New York Jets’ Breece Hall is listed at 8/1 and the Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson at 10/1.
Barkley missed three games last year and finished with 962 yards rushing. Fifteen players had more.
More NFL: Veteran Eagles Linebacker Wants To Show Vic Fangio He Can Rush Passer