On Second Watch: Eagles Handled OL Attrition Better Than Saints
Three plays into the Eagles’ hard-fought 15-12 win in New Orleans on Sunday, the Saints Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy limped off the field with a groin injury and never returned.
On this particular game day, it’s hard to imagine anyone slowing down a motivated Jalen Carter. Still, that sentiment became a reality for New Orleans once McCoy was out of the mix.
“It’s a big blow,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “I think he’s an important part of our offensive line and the way that we play up front. It was difficult to lose him, yet it’s part of the game.”
It sure is part of the game because the offensive line attrition played no favorites. The Eagles had to finish up without the right side of their offensive line, first losing right guard Mekhi Becton to a finger injury after 14 snaps and then having to persevere when All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion four offensive snaps later.
The Eagles handled the adversity better by inserting Tyler Steen at RG and Fred Johnson at RT while the Saints played musical chairs, moving Lucas Patrick, typically the team’s excellent starting left guard, inside to the pivot, and inserting journeyman Oli Udoh at LG.
“Obviously anytime you lose anybody on a football team, you never can just replace them,” Saints quarterback Derek Carr said. “They bring a certain role, they bring a certain piece of the puzzle, but it’s always next man up and I thought those guys battled. I thought they did a great job battling against one of the better fronts in our league.”
Steen and Johnson, held up better for the Eagles with the former grading out very highly by Pro Football Focus in pass protection, allowing no pressure or QB hits never mind sacks in 35 pass pro opportunities.
“Lane spoke to us last night as a unit, just the O-line. He talked about the togetherness, the close bond that we have as a unit,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “He called out our backup players. He said you never know when your time is going to come. You gotta answer that call.”
Steen and Fred Johnson answered Lane Johnson's Nostradamus-like call.
Fred Johnson has just happened to download a meditation app before the game to help with breathing exercises and anxiety.
“I took a lot of deep breaths and closed my eyes,” the big man said. “... It turns out I needed it really bad. I took some deep breaths, calmed down, went out there, and played the best plays. If I had bad plays, I focused on the next one.”
After the Saints’ last figurative breath, the anxiety of what Nick SIrianni described as a “rough week” was lifted.
“It’s a great feeling bro. I mean, honestly. It was a hard-fought battle,” Fred Johnson said. “ … Nobody stopped believing. Nobody said we’re not going to win. We kept believing and nobody had any doubts.”
