Opportunity Arises Again For Backup Eagles Cornerback Vs. Ravens
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio saw the separation under spring’s clear blue skies in OTAs and through the shimmering heat of summer, during the Eagles’ training camp. It was then that the Eagles defensive coordinator knew that Isaiah Rodgers would be the backup to Darius Slay, and not Kelee Ringo.
“They're close,” said Fangio about the decision to make Rodgers the backup to Slay. “I think Isaiah from day one of OTAs through training camp has covered a little bit better. But they're close.”
Not close enough to give Ringo many looks. The second-year cornerback is on pace to play fewer snaps than he did in his rookie season when he arrived as a fourth-round pick from Georgia. He’s at 46, a year after playing 199, though he remains a special team stalwart.
As for Rodgers, he will make his second start of the season in place of Darius Slay, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game at the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.
This will be the second game the Eagles will be without their veteran corner. Slay missed the game against the Jaguars with a groin injury and Rodgers played all 54 snaps in a 28-23 win over Jacksonville. He made two solo tackles with a pass defended.
“I have to trust myself,” said Rodgers. “It starts me with me, knowing that my teammates around me, my coaches, everybody believes in me, so I have to believe in myself first and foremost. It’s all about me going out there and be willing to play my role.
“At the end of the day, whether I’m coming off the bench or starting, I want to find a way to help the team.”
Rodgers helped the Eagles beat the Rams last week with a forced fumble to end L.A.’s first drive after it had made it into the red zone. Slay left the game early but returned only to get concussed, leaving Rodgers to get 56 snaps. In addition to forcing a fumble, he made three tackles.
He has played 184 snaps, which is 27 percent of them. Now comes the challenge of defending Ravens elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson and tackling the 6-2, 250-pound bulldozer that is Derrick Henry.
When Rodgers was with the Colts, he saw Henry twice a year when Henry was with the Titans because both teams were in the AFC South.
“I got to tackle him one time and that was pretty lit, so with my frame size vs his, I’m already doubted at that point,” said Rodgers. “I’m doubted on paper but that gives you fuel to keep going. You have to find any way (to bring him down) and hope your teammates are there to help. If not, you just have to find a way to get him down.”
