Opposition Intell: Bucs’ WRs Are A Problem
PHILADELPHIA - It rarely gets easier for rookies in the NFL and that’s the case for Eagles’ cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin looming.
“Both guys have been highly productive throughout their entire careers,” Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni saod Friday. “What Mike Evans has done is truly remarkable in my mind -- what is he 10 seasons in a row with 1,000 yards? That, to me, is kind of unheard of. Who else has done that? Truly remarkable the way he plays the game. I've always been a big fan of how he plays. Catches the ball extremely well, extremely physical. Extremely consistent.
“And then Godwin he moves around being able to play in the slot, wherever, he's just a versatile wide receiver that's had a lot of success in the slot. They create challenges because they're big-time players."
Like Evans and Godwin, Michell has also impressed as the rare rookie playing with patience and quiet confidence. The Toledo product is at the top of the NFL with five pass breakups, a testament to being around the football with sticky coverage.
Through their 2-1 start, the Bucs; duo at WR has combined for 373 yards and five touchdowns.
Evans and Godwin are playing so well that Sirianni will use them on his own “teach tapes” to get his own group better.
“I can't say enough good things about those two guys, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and their style of play,” Sirianni said. “Man, I’ve got a lot of those two guys on teach tapes, I know that. Just with the way they go about their business and the way they have gone about their business for years now.”
Despite that respect, Sirianni and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have developed a trust in their young CB.
“Like I said, I know Q doesn’t react – Q gets to go against [WR] A.J. [Brown] and [WR] DeVonta [Smith] every day,” said Sirianni. “And Q is a guy that is not fazed by the moment. So this is a big moment in his career, but I know he'll be ready to play and won't be fazed.”
On "Q," Mitchell showed the proper respect for his next test but hardly seemed overwhelmed by the enormity of it.
"They’re two great receivers," Mitchell said. "They’ve been doing it for a long time. I’m just going to be locked in this weekend, just preparing. I look at it as the same preparation, the same motivation every week. ... I know they’re big, physical, good route runners. They have good catch radiuses, so I’m going to have to be sticky and just compete and contest downfield."
John McMullen’s Prediction: Bucs 20, Eagles 17
MORE NFL: Eagles Rule Out One Receiver, List Another As Questionable Vs. Bucs