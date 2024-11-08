Opposition Intell: Eagles Need To Take Cooper Rush Seriously
It's not yet official but injured Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is heading to injured reserve, according to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.
"I think it's probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so we'll put him over there [on IR] and we'll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "Obviously a tough, tough situation, losing him for that period time but we're going to do what's in the best interest of Dak and right now I don't think anyone knows whether it'll be four weeks, six weeks or the season.
"We'll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us."
Backup Cooper Rush, 30, is slated to start Sunday against the 6-2 Eagles as Dallas (3-5) takes one last shot at being relevant in the NFC East this season.
"I mean we're just trying to beat Philly." Rush said earlier this week. "That's kind of our approach this week. Got to take them one at a time. It's a cliche but it works. And so that's kind of the goal and you're really just taking it practice by practice, game by game and we'll see what happens."
Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his hamstring in the Cowboys' loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. That's an injury that generally takes 6 to 8 weeks of recovery time and by that point, it's conceivable that the Cowboys will consider shutting Prescott down if the postseason is out of reach.
When Prescott is moved to injured reserve that would keep him out at least the next four games until Dec. 9 and another two weeks would extend things to Christmas at the earliest, meaning Rush and/or third-stringer Trey Lance would need to outperform expectations to keep the Cowboys in a race with the Eagles and division-leading Washington, which heads into Week 10 at 7-2.
"Well aware it's there, well aware it could happen," Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said, "but that type of thinking hasn't entered into it."
It might enter into it if the Eagles snap a six-game losing streak at AT& Stadium in which Philadelphia has been beaten by an average of 16.5 points per game.
In six career starts, Rush has won five of them with the only setback coming against the Eagles in 2022. He has seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in those games with three of the picks coming against Philadelphia in 2022.
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was Rush's OC in Dallas during the 2022 season.
"Coop is a really smart player," Moore said. "He has a great feel for the game. Anticipation. Vision. Feel for what the defense is doing. I think he puts himself in a really good position. He can handle volume from an offensive game plan perspective. When Coop has gone in there, he's had success. It’ll still be a challenge for us."
For Rush it's about taking advantage of an opportunity.
"You play a ton of ball in college, it's stuff you've been doing your whole life, trust who you are and the system is the system," Rush said. "You do what you're supposed to do. You do what you're coached to do."
JOHN MCMULLEN's PREDICTION - Eagles 33, Cowboys 17
