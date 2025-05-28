OTAs Are Voluntary But One Eagles' Absence Raised Eyebrows
PHILADELPHIA - OTAs are voluntary, so you shouldn’t make sweeping assumptions about any absences.
What you can do is make educated guesses.
When stars like Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith miss a voluntary session like they did on Wednesday, you can rest assured they are in the Eagles’ Fletcher Cox club, an exclusive membership where the dues paid are tied to demonstrated performance, and the amenity is what Cox once explained as popping his head in and out during the voluntary portion of the offseason.
Then there are the players coming off injuries like Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who previously had said knee surgery was in his future after the Eagles wrapped up Super Bowl LIX.
Finally, there are the complete unknowns. On Wednesday, return specialist Avery Williams and edge rusher Bryce Huff did not participate and fit into that category.
Huff’s lack of activity raised the most eyebrows coming off a disappointing first season in Philadelphia after signing a massive three-year, $51 million contract.
By the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Huff was a “healthy scratch” in Super Bowl LIX, sat down in favor of Brandon Graham, who returned from a torn triceps suffered in November to play in the win over Kansas City.
Eagles On SI asked around about Huff and whether he has been at any voluntary work, but lips were tight, likely as GM Howie Roseman attempts to figure out a path forward with June 1 looming.
Huff is under contract for two more seasons, and a potential trade is much more realistic starting next month, although little should be expected in return due to the size of Huff’s contract.
With Nolan Smith still nursing his way back from his own triceps tear suffered in the Super Bowl, second-year man Jalyx Hunt and free-agent signing Azeez Ojulari were running with the first-team defense on the edges Wednesday. The second team was Josh Uche and the returning Patrick Johnson.
In theory, Huff has the opportunity to get himself back into the conversation with Smith still rehabbing, but some have speculated that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is just not interested in moving forward, something tied to Huff’s limitations in run support and as a flat defender in coverage.
Conversely, it's entirely possible that Huff had a personal matter that needed addressing today putting all eyes on next week when the Eagles will hold a second OTA open to reporters.
If Huff is again absent, that’s a clear indication that the Eagles are planning to move on.
