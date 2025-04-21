Others Should Start Paying Attention To How The Eagles Roll
PHILADELPHIA - In a micro sense, the Eagles extended a very good player Monday on the first day of offseason work for the reigning Super Bowl champions, locking up center Cam Jurgens to a four-year extension through 2029 worth $68 million.
At a $17 million average annual value, the new money makes Jurgens, who will turn 26 in August, the second-highest paid center in football behind Kansas City All-Pro Creed Humphrey ($18M AAV).
The macro aspect of the extension is far more important, or at least it should be.
By extending their Pro Bowl cener at top-of-the-market money, the Eagles again highlighted their commitment to investing in the offensive line.
While Jurgens didn’t quite make the $20M landmark that teammates Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson had already surpassed, his stature among the league’s centers was defined, and 80% of the Eagles’ O-Line is now locked up through 2027 with either Hall of Fame-, All-Pro- or Pro Bowl-level talent.
In what’s often described as a copycat league, organizations around the NFL have tried to break off some of the Eagles’ success from the 2024 season by luring coaches and players.
Those teams would be much better served to replicate the macro of a roster-building philosophy, which starts in the trenches.
In many ways, Jurgens exemplified that very thought because he wasn’t the most popular draft pick when the Eagles selected him at No. 51 overall in the 2022 draft.
Jurgens was seen as a luxury pick in the moment as the heir apparent to future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce and not a player who would provide immediate gratification. In fact, many fans wanted linebacker Nakobe Dean, a much more heralded player many projected as a first-round pick and ironically, one that GM Howie Roseman got at No. 83 overall anyway.
“We were on the clock in the second round. … We had two players, it was Cam and it was Nakobe Dean,” Roseman said after drafting Jurgens. “And unfortunately for our fans at the time, you know, I'm always going to go O-Line, D-Line, that's how we roll.
“That's how we build this thing.”
And it's been built the right way.
