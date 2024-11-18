Packers Advised To Take Chance On Beloved Former Eagle
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is available on the open market and looking for a new opportunity.
Former Eagles running back Boston Scott spent the last six seasons in Philadelphia but has had a tough year and is looking for a new deal. He spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the summer but he has been available since as he has been recovering from a knee injury.
He seemingly is healthy now and is looking for a new home. Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested that he should sign with the Green Bay Packers now.
"Move to Make Now: Sign RB Boston Scott," Bleacher Report said. "Rookie running back and third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd has missed most of the season with a variety of injuries. Now, he's expected to miss time with appendicitis, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
"With AJ Dillon (neck) already out for the year, Green Bay should consider adding a veteran like Boston Scott to the backfield rotation. The 29-year-old spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason and has recently drawn interest from the New Orleans Saints, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz."
Scott was a fan-favorite with Philadelphia and could be a solid depth addition for any contender with a need at running back. The Packers seemingly could use some more depth so it's not shocking that Scott's name was mentioned.
