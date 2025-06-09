Packers Superstar Released; Next Stop Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles have enough salary cap space to make a big splash and there's a new guy available who is going to be at least worth consideration.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Green Bay Packers were planning to release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.
"The Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say," Rapoport said. "The Packers and Jaire Alexander agreed to explore a potential trade this spring, while a restructured contract was also discussed. In the end, Green Bay and Alexander move on with a clean break."
This is a topic that has been discussed at length since before the 2024 season ended. Alexander has serious cornerback No. 1-upside, but has played just seven games in each of the last two seasons. Injuries have been the story of his career. When he has been healthy, he has been great. His last two fully healthy seasons were 2020 and 2022 and he was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro each season. In 2021, 2023, and 2024 he dealt with injuries.
Now, he's going to hit the open market. Similar to the idea with the Eagles drafting Jihaad Campbell, if there was a team that could take a chance on an injury risk, it would be Philadelphia. The Eagles have talent in the cornerback room with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, and Kelee Ringo among others.
But, Alexander has superstar upside and likely won't cost much on the open market when the move is made official. Should the Eagles strike?
