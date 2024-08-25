Parris Campbell 'Grateful' For Preseason Opportunity
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps no player was more impacted by the Eagles’ trade for receiver Jahan Dotson than veteran wideout Parris Campbell.
With Dotson, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, penciled in as the WR3 to complement A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and also the top backup to the Eagles’ two superstar receivers, Campbell, the most likely in-house candidate for the role, is knocked down a peg.
Except that doesn’t tell the whole story because Britain Covey is safe thanks to his status as one of the NFL's best punt returners and rookies Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith are lined up for developmental roles.
The end game for Campbell could be a drop from No. 3 to off the 53-man roster.
“I don’t know. That’s a question that I don’t know,” Campbell said when asked about the Dotson trade after the Eagles lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 26-3, in their final preseason game. “But at the end of the day I do know that no matter who you are, if you’re on the team or not, you gotta earn your keep every day.”
That sentiment allowed Campbell to ignore the doubts about his future and put his best foot forward against the Vikings.
On Saturday, Campbell started for the Eagles opposite Joseph Ngata in a 12-personnel look. The veteran performed sharply catching both of his targets for 34 yards.
“[The sentiment] is not only something that’s known, but it’s something in the receiver room that’s preached,” Campbell said. “A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, they preach earning your keep as well. Yeah, they get paid tons of money, but they’re not slouching around, doing what they want to do.
“ … They hold the standard in the room very high."
A groin injury during training camp slowed Campbell for a time and allowed Covey, Wilson, and Ngata to get some first-team reps, perhaps reemphasizing to GM Howie Roseman that adding depth was necessary.
“It wasn’t perfect timing for me,” Campbell admitted. “But I know everything happens for a reason, and everything that’s going to happen is for a reason. My Lord and Savior has a plan for me.”
Whatever that plan is, Campbell is at peace.
“I’m grateful that I was able to get back healthy for this last final [preseason game] game,” Campbell said. “I think I went out there, made a couple of plays, showed some flashes of what I can do.
“I think this is a staff that’s familiar with what I can do, obviously being with Nick [Sirianni] in Indy. I went out there and gave it my all, did my best, and whatever happens, happens.”
