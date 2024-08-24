Eagles Jahan Dotson Goes From Shock To Excitement After Being Traded
PHILADELPHIA – Jahan Dotson went from jaw-dropping shock when he heard the Washington Commanders were trading him to the highest of elations when he heard he was being dealt to the Eagles.
His presence at the podium just minutes after the Eagles lost the Vikings in the preseason finale, 26-3, was probably the biggest story of Saturday afternoon, even though he did not play in the game.
“It was a shock just because all I know in the NFL is the Washington Commanders,” said the receiver and 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “At the end of the day, it’s a business and I understand that very much so. It all happens so fast, and you don’t kind of get to react to it, but you know, I would say being out here (Saturday) and being on the field and kind of taking the field and taking it all in a little bit, you know, I’m very excited.
“I got goosebumps leaving the field just because Philly, growing up only an hour, hour and a half away from here, you understand the passion. You understand how much people care about the Eagles. Seeing the fans go crazy, literally after a third preseason game, it was exciting. It got me a little excited to be here.”
Dotson will get two cracks at his former team this season since both the Eagles and Commanders are in the NFC East when Washington visits for a Thursday night game on Nov. 14 and Philly travels to FedEx Field on Dec. 22.
First things first and that’s the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6 in Brazil for the season opener.
Could he be ready to play by then?
“That’s all on me at the end of the day,” he said. “How much I devote myself into the playbook, and I know the type of person I am. I want to get on the field right away, so I’m going to do everything possible in my power to make sure that I’m ready when that opportunity comes.”
Dotson said he has been diving into the playbook with receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, arriving early Saturday morning to sit in the classroom for a couple hours. They are scheduled to reconvene against later Saturday night on a Zoom call.
“We play two weeks from now,” he said, “so you know getting to be as familiar as possible with the playbook is the big thing so I can just go out there and play fast and play carefree.”
Dotson grew up about 90 minutes northeast of Philadelphia, attending Nazareth High before going to Penn State. He wasn’t an Eagles fan, though, nor did he attend any games at Lincoln Financial Field. He declined to say which team he was a fan of, but it’s safe to presume it was the New York Giants.
He isn’t a stranger to the Eagles, though. He met with general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni during his top-30 visit before the 2022 draft.
Dotson is also a fan of Saquon Barkley, the Eagles running back who also attended Penn State, though the two missed each other by a year, and A.J. Brown, the Eagles receiver who Dotson trains with during the offseason.
“I talked to him right after, literally like an hour after I got traded,” he said about Barkley. “He told me just to keep my head up and come here and work. That’s all we’re trying to do here is win games. We have a great thing going here. Great coaching staff, great locker room. So just come in, put your head down and work, and let’s get to winning games.”
Of his relationship with Brown, Dotson said: “We built a little bit of a relationship. …It was pretty much just competing with each other, you know, putting in the grind. He’s a fellow receiver, so, you know, as much as I can learn from him, as much as he can learn from me, it’s great being that you have someone like that."
