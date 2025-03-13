'Part Of The Brotherhood:' Eagles' OL Looking Forward To His Reboot
PHILADELPHIA - Kenyon Green is ready for his second act.
It hasn’t even been three years since the Houston Texans kept the Lone Star State native home by making Green the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, Green’s first three seasons in South Texas bookended poor play with injury and the versatile offensive lineman got his change of scenery when the Philadelphia Eagles traded playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston for Green and a fifth-rounder that year.
“I feel like this is a breath of fresh air,” Green said of his relocation to South Philadelphia when introduced to a small group of reporters via video conference. “New surroundings, new people to meet, different atmosphere.
“I’m extremely grateful for what the Texans have done for me. Unfortunately, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I’m excited and happy that I’m here with the Eagles.”
So what went wrong in Houston?
“I can’t really pinpoint just one thing that didn’t go my way,” said Green. “t was on me at times, and just making sure that I need to be prepared, and make sure that everything lines up with my health, my confidence in my game and just being a better player in general.”
Helping him do that will be well-regarded offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who helped Mekhi Becton reboot his career during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run last season.
“Very encouraging,” Green said when asked if he was familiar with Becton’s career arc. “Happy for him with all the accolades and everything that went on for him. I’m just here to do my job.”
What that job is remains to be seen.
Green described himself to Philadelphia Eagles On SI as “a physical guy.”
“I like trying to be a mauler, just moving people,” he said. “Wherever that goes with where I’m playing this season, or wherever I need to play, I’m going to do what I need to do to make sure the Eagles are winning games.”
Green has been strictly a guard in the pros but played some tackle at Texas A&M as well and that inside/outside versatility is something that Stoutland craves.
Becton and backup swing tackle Fred Johnson remain on the free-agent market, as is veteran backup Jack Driscoll, who is rehabbing from a torn Achilles.
Green could start as a jack-of-all trades backup at both guard and tackle or be in the mix at right guard as a potential starter if Becton walks in free agency.
Stoutland and the Eagles were very interested in Green in 2022 when he was coming out of college.
“I had a top-30 [visit] here, so I met [Stoutalnd] before. Man, just a great conversation,” Green remembered. “A great man. I know that he loves his players, and he loves to coach, and I’m going to give him everything that I have.
“I’m just here to be my best.”
Helping Green reach that goal is the best supporting cast any O-Lineman could hope for, the Eagles’ star-studded group featuring Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, all who have earned either All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl recognition.
“I think I can learn a lot from them just personality-wise, just being a man, and on the field, their work ethic, attention to details that they have and just watching their game,” said Green. “I’m very excited to get to know all of them, be in a room with them, and just become a part of the brotherhood.”