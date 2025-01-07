Patience Paid Off For Eagles Forgotten Receiver Who May Be Needed In Playoffs
PHILADELPHIA - Jahan Dotson became the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver on Sunday against the New York Giants when the team chose to sit most of its starters, including A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Somebody had to step into that role, and it was Dotson. He had opportunities earlier this season to do it because Brown and Smith missed time at various points during the year. The Eagles top two receivers missed the Eagles’ loss against the Bucs in Week 4, and all Dotson could do as the top receiving option was make two catches for 11 yards on four targets.
At that point, he had been with the team for just over a month after being traded by the Commanders. Sunday’s performance was encouraging because, if nothing else, it shows he could be ready to step up if called upon again in the playoffs.
“Jahan played a really good game,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Was good in and out of the breaks, caught the ball really clean, had some moments with the ball in his hands on yards after the catch.
“I think one thing that we’ve really enjoyed about Jahan is that he came in here and fit right in with the rest of the guys, just playing tough and playing physical. He’s scrappy out there, and he’s been scrappy since the day he got here. He’s affecting the game even when he’s not touching the football.”
Dotson made seven catches on 11 targets for 94 yards.
“I know we’re going to need him to make plays throughout the postseason,” said Sirianni.
Maybe, maybe not. After all, he had been targeted just 22 times in the first 16 games.
“I have the ability,” said Dotson. “People forget I was a first-round pick, too. I have the ability to make plays in this league. I've showcased it before. Just whenever I get the opportunity, I'm gonna do that.”
Washington selected Dotson 18th overall out of Penn State in 2022. Dotson believed his time at Penn State taught him patience, something he has demonstrated this year.
As a freshman in 2018, he played in just eight games, making 13 catches. He played 13 the following year, upping his catch total to 27. In his final two seasons, though, he took flight. He made 143 catches in that span for 2,066 yards and 20 touchdowns.
"That was a really tough situation for me,” he said. “For the first time in my life I felt I wasn't the guy. I wasn't the one on third down they were calling on to make the play. I didn't really know how to deal with it then.
“Going through that process really helped me to be ready for my opportunities when they come. Being ready for the moment, no matter when it is. If you don't get one, on to the next game. I feel I learned a great amount from dealing with that in school. I feel like I'm in a great place right now.”
