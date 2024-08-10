Patrick Johnson Gave His Kicker A Second Chance And He Delivered A Victory
BALTIMORE – Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was given a gift, the gift of a second chance.
It was delivered by Patrick Johnson with just a handful of seconds left in what would become a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium on Friday night.
Elliott had just missed from 50 yards away, clanking the ball off the right upright, with 21 seconds to go in the fourth quarter of a tie game. It looked like the game would end 13-13.
Until Ravens quarterback Emory Jones dropped back to pass on Baltimore’s first play after the miss and Johnson came crashing in to sack him. The outside linebacker/edge rusher popped the ball loose then fell on it to give the Eagles the ball right back at the Baltimore 32 with 12 seconds left.
"We all were on the sideline knowing we were going to have an opportunity to go out there and get the ball back and end it," he said. "I was just happy to be the guy to be able to do it."
After a QB sneak up the middle from Tanner McKee for a yard, Elliott got his second chance. This time he was right down the middle from 49 yards to send the Eagles on to a win.
“Jake doesn’t need to say anything to me,” said Johnson when asked if Elliott said thank you after the game. “He’s saved our butts plenty of times. I’m just glad one of us can actually do it for him. He didn’t have to (say thank you). Him making it, that was his way of saying thank you.”
As for Johnson, this is his fourth season as a seventh-round pick. He hasn’t had much opportunity, but plays drew praise from head coach Nick Sirianni early in training camp for his relentless effort and plays like the one he made on Friday could translate into more than just a roster spot, but perhaps a more meatier role than he’s had in the past.
“(The strip sack) boosts your confidence, especially in preseason,” he said. “Everybody needs that. Everybody needs a big play to happen for them. I’m just happy to be the guy who got it.”
Johnson knew two things after the Ravens took over after Elliott’s first miss.
He’d knew they’d throw. After setting up at the 40, the Ravens didn’t have to go far to get into Justin Tucker’s field goal range.
Secondly, Johnson knew that after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio sent in the play call.
“I knew the play call that we got, I knew that I was going to be able to hit the edge real fast and get a chance to get after the ball,” he said. “I just took advantage of the play call Vic gave.”
Jalyx Hunt was on the sideline at the time of the play, but he watched it on the big screen in the end zone.
“I was hyped up,” he said. “We were winning! I know Jake missed the first one, but hey everybody has their days. I had full confidence in him he'd make that. Oh yea, it was in the bag.”
Added Nolan Smith, who had a 9-yard sack of his own: “I love Pat. Pat’s my dawg. Strip sack fumble, you couldn’t wish it any other way. It was amazing. I love what he has going on. I couldn’t be more happy for him.”
The most defensive snaps Johnson has played in a season was his second year when he played 213. As a rookie he had 111. Last year, under DC’s Sean Desai then Matt Patricia, he dipped to just 38 snaps.
This year could be a career-high.
“Every single year I feel, honestly, in my opinion, it’s always harder,” he said. “The more you become more expensive in the league and the older you get the harder it is to stay in the league.
"For me I feel I’ve had to keep on earning that. Obviously, the coaching staff does a great job, they’ve been good to me so I just want to do my part and keep getting better.”
