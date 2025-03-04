Eagles Predicted To Add 19.5 EDGE As Possible Josh Sweat Replacement
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense could end up taking a big hit this offseason there will also be ways to add talent.
Philadelphia has three big-name defenders heading to the open market in Zack Baun, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat. This number could increase with the reports that Philadelphia is cutting ties with Darius Slay, although a return isn't ruled out. The team also announced that they are moving on from James Bradberry.
Sweat specifically is going to be someone to follow as free agency approaches. He had eight sacks in the regular season and 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl. There's going to be a team that hands him a large deal. If it's not the Eagles, what will they do?
ESPN's Jordan Reid released a mock draft on Tuesday and predicted the Eagles to select Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. with the No. 32 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles," Reid said. "James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee. Pending free agents Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are due to cash in, via extensions or on the open market. If the Eagles can't bring back Sweat, Pearce would be a great replacement and addition to an already deep and tenacious defensive front. His 19.0% pressure rate was the second-best in the FBS, resulting in 7.5 sacks. The Eagles can let the board fall to them and take the best player available, which ends up being Pearce here."
Pearce played three seasons for Tennesse and racked up 19.5 sacks over that stretch, including 10 in 2023 alone in 13 games. He's someone who certainly could help replace Sweat if he were to leave. All in all, it seems like going defense with the team's first pick seems like the right move.
