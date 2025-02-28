Eagles Eyeing 'Big Swing' For $125 Million Superstar: Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in the league and should be able to make some noise even if they lose a few pieces this offseaon in free agency.
Philadelphia's offense is pretty much set aside from some offensive line question marks, like Mekhi Becton who is a pending free agent. The defense is going to have more work to do this offseason with Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams heading to free agency among others.
Even if the Eagles are unable to bring all three guys back, there are guys out there who could help. Free agency will be here in a few weeks but the trade market is going to be something to watch for Philadelphia and all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns right now. Myles Garrett requested a trade and the Browns have made it known that they don't want to deal him.
Reports came out that Garrett currently isn't willing to discuss an extension with Cleveland. He had two years left on a five-year, $125 million deal and will have a cap hit right around $20 million each of the next two years. That's shockingly affordable for arguably the best defensive player in the game right now.
He's unsurprisingly been tied to the Eagles and The Athletic's Dianna Russini may be looking to make a "big swing" for Garrett on the "Scoop City" podcast with Chase Daniel.
"Here's what some people are saying right now that (Howie Roseman's) willing to move on from some of these guys because he's looking to make a big swing," Russini said. "That big swing would be for Myles Garrett. Some of these guys that you think are a sure thing, may not be sure things to return to Philly. Put it past Howie Roseman going after Myles Garrett? No way.
If the Eagles can pull off a deal for Garrett, they could be even better than they were in 2024 when they won the Super Bowl and had one of the best teams in Philadelphia history.
