Patriots' Mike Vrabel Raises Eyebrows With Eagles' AJ Brown Comments
The Philadelphia Eagles full focus right now should be on the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
The No. 2 seed Eagles will face the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams at home next Sunday afternoon. The winner will move on to the NFC Championship and face off against either the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions or No. 6 seed Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia only should be thinking about its next matchup but that hasn't stopped others from speculating all week to this point. Eagles star receiver AJ Brown has been the point of the speculation after he was seen reading "Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Purpose and the Best Possible Life" on the sideline of the Wild Card round clash against the Green Bay Packers.
It should be a non-story, but people have taken this act by Brown as a sign of frustration with the team or his role. Head coach Nick Sirianni passionately defended him afterward.
As surprising as it sounds, people have used Brown reading on the sideline as a reason to speculate a future in which he leaves the team this upcoming offseason. There even has been some chatter about the New England Patriots after they recently brought in his former coach Mike Vrabel.
Vrabel was asked about Brown on "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI.
"Yeah, we'll see," Vrabel said when jokingly asked about acquiring Brown. "I'm proud of his development, his personal development. And working on himself....He's a passionate player, and I love him to death. And I have a very, very close relationship with him."
Brown notably was upset when he wasn't drafted by the Patriots. Now with his old coach taking over the team, there likely will be even more speculation about a possible deal, although it would be an absolute shock if the Eagles would consider something like that.
