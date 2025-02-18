Patriots Named 'Best Team Fit' For Eagles Super Bowl Hero
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of talent heading to free agency this offseason.
Philadelphia did pretty much everything right throughout the 2024 season. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and celebrated across the city late last week. Philadelphia started the season 2-2 and then dominated after the team's bye week.
It was a near-perfect season for the Eagles, but now they are a few weeks away from potentially losing important pieces. Free agency will be here in Match and the Eagles have key players -- like Milton Williams -- heading to the open market.
Williams had two sacks in the Super Bowl and is just 25 years old. He will be 26 years old before the 2025 season gets here. It would be great if the Eagles could just bring back the entire roster from this past season and just run it back. Finances will get in the way of that, though. ESPN's Matt Bowen made a list of the top 50 free agents heading to the open market and "best team fit" and listed the New England Patriots for Williams.
"Best team fit: New England Patriots," Bowen said. "The Patriots could make another defensive upgrade with Williams, who moved up our ranks after his two sacks and a forced fumble in Super Bowl LIX. Williams had five sacks and 18 pressures during the regular season, and I see a disruptor on tape with the strength to displace blockers at the point of attack. He also has the short-area burst to slip interior offensive linemen. He could be a difference-maker with Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore (currently out with blood clots) inside."
The Eagles won't be able to pay everyone. They have a pretty expensive roster and have a handful of big-name players heading to the market, like Williams, Josh Sweat, and Zack Baun.
It's going to be interesting to see how the Eagles handle the offseason but the Patriots could be a threat. They have more cap space than anyone else and clearly need to make big moves.
More NFL: Cowboys Projected As Potential Threat To Sign Eagles 25-Year-Old