Patriots Not Close On Deal With Superstar; Should Eagles Ask About Trade?
The New England Patriots will have a tough decision to make in the near future.
New England signed defensive end Matthew Judon ahead of the 2021 season and he has been fantastic for the team ever since. Judon has been one of the best defensive ends in football over that stretch and has earned two Pro Bowl nods and would've had another one if he didn't get hurt last season.
In 2022, he had a career-high 15 1/2 sacks and looked like he was on pace to top that number before getting hurt last year. He only appeared in 4 games and had four sacks.
He now is looking for a new deal to remain in New England, but the two sides are "not currently close," according to Fox Sports' Henry McKenna.
"Matthew Judon has asked for a new contract and the Patriots have made an offer, according to a source close to the situation," McKenna said. "But they are not currently close to agreeing to a new deal. He's on the final year of his contract and is set to make just $6.5 million in 2024."
If the Patriots and Judon can't come to terms on a new deal, the Philadelphia Eagles should give them a call to see what it would cost to acquire him.
He is one of the best in football at rushing the quarterback and it has been said that the Eagles could use a boost in that area. It hasn't been said that Judon is looking to get out of New England and the most likely option would be him sticking around on a new deal.
But, if they can't agree, the Eagles at least should do their due diligence to see what a deal would cost.
