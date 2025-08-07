Patriots Quietly Working Out Ex-Eagles CB
It sounds like the New England Patriots are at least showing some interest in a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
We're at a point in the offseason where you are going to see a lot of turnover. Each team has significantly more players on their rosters than they will be able to carry. Teams have to trim down rosters to 53 players by Aug. 27th.
We're a few weeks into training camp and preseason games also are finally kicking off. In the lead up, you'll see plenty of roster moves. The reason for this mainly has to do with undrafted free agents and players on the periphery of making the team. Each team typically signs a handful of undrafted rookies or veterans hanging on for a final run to see what they can bring throughout camp. Typically, players of that description bounce around as teams tinker right up until the end.
What's next for Eagles as Philadelphia continues to shake up the roster?
For example, the Eagles signed undrafted free agent defensive back B.J. Mayes and already waived him to make room on the roster for long snapper Christian Johnstone, as shared by the team.
"The Eagles added long snapper Christian Johnstone on Sunday and waived defensive back B.J. Mayes," the team shared. "Johnstone played five seasons at Appalachian State before going undrafted in 2025. Johnstone was invited to Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp.
"The addition of Johnstone comes ahead of Philadelphia's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Johnstone joins Charley Hughlett as the only other long snapper on the roster, but Hughlett was limited at Sunday's practice due to a neck injury. Mayes signed with the Eagles as an undrafted player out of Texas A&M."
Now, Mayes is getting interest in the league elsewhere.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported on Thursday that the Patriots are working out Mayes now that he's available on the open market.
"Patriots are working out former Eagles, (Texas A&M Football) corner B.J. Mayes today, per a league source," Wilson said. "Heights graduate ranked fourth in SEC and first on team with four interceptions last season."
As of writing, no deal has been agreed to. But, this is just another example of the offseason roster cycle. The Eagles have made plenty of moves themselves and there will surely be more before Week 1 gets here.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Bengals Preseason Opener