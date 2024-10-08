Perception Never Matched Reality With Devin White And The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Rarely will you see the perception of a player in the NFL be so far removed from reality than Devin White with the Eagles.
The pedigree, the Super Bowl ring, and an ill-advised second-team All-Pro berth by voters assuming sacks equated to consistent All-Star-level play had many buying into a penny stock being propped up by a Jordan Belfort-like swindler.
And when it all came crashing down in the form of a “tweaked ankle,” healthy scratches and a personal matter making White an early-season 0-for-4 with the game-day roster, the writing was on the wall.
White intimated Tuesday morning would be the end game with a not-so cryptic tweet on social media.
By Tuesday afternoon the Eagles made it official by releasing the six-year veteran in exchange for some financial relief from the $3.5 million they guaranteed White when signing him as a somewhat pricy dart thrown back in March.
White was willing to offer a give-back in return for being released before the trade deadline on Nov. 4. That bit of business means White is free to sign elsewhere immediately. Had the Eagles released the LSU product post-trade deadline White would be subject to the waiver wire.
The landscape changed for White when third-year LB Nakobe Dean beat him out for the starting Mike LB job.
The Eagles didn't want to hand the job to Dean again after an injury-plagued 2023 season. Once Dean rose to the challenge and secured things, the next domino was defensive coordinator Vic Fangio becoming comfortable with Zack Baun at the Will spot.
From there was no role because White doesn't play special teams while Ben VanSumeren and Oren Burks are special-teams cornerstones and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is capable on STs.
The trio are also able to play both LB positions in the Fangio scheme making them capable game-day backups and the upside of BVS and Trotter as backups long-term made White expendable.
Despite the perception of a “$7 Million” contract, White was really a lottery ticket with crossed fingers hoping a change of scenery and a prove-it atmosphere would tap into his enormous athletic ability.
Instead, the Eagles got the same thing Tampa Bay had for five seasons, a gifted athlete who lacks the instincts that breed consistency.
To his credit, White stayed professional on his way out the door of the NovaCare Complex and there are far worse people the Eagles could have bet on.