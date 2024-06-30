Perfect Day For Eagles Receiver While Newcomer Has "Welcome to Philly" Moment
ALLENTOWN – DeVonta Smith did his best Kyle Schwarber impersonation, homering to lead off the bottom of the first inning of his third annual celebrity softball game at Coca-Cola Stadium, the home of the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate Allentown Iron Pigs, on Saturday afternoon.
The DeVonta Smith & Friends Celebrity Softball Game benefits St. Luke charities and drew an estimated 8,000 enthusiastic fans to a stadium that’s listed capacity is 10,100.
“It’s amazing, man,” said Smith. “Every year it seems like the crowd gets bigger and bigger, so that means we’re doing something right. Ultimately, to me it’s just letting everybody come out and have a good time and enjoy themselves.”
The Eagles receiver tattooed a pitch over the left field, makeshift short fence the way Schwarber, the Phillies’ designated hitter who was just placed on the IL with a groin strain, does with regularity leading off games in major-league stadiums.
Smith went 4-for-4 on the afternoon with two home runs to help spark Team Smith past Team Terrell Owens, 16-6. His second home run of the game was the first of back-to-back dingers when fellow Eagles receiver A.J. Brown bashed one of his own.
Smith did almost everything right on the day, except for one prediction he made. He said that he believed Brown would win the pre-game Home Run Derby.
Brown didn’t recapture the magic that allowed him to beat Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons two years ago after the two were tied following two rounds and Brown won in a hit-off, hitting three to Parsons' two. Tight end Dallas Goedert, last year's derby champ, did not attend the event.
This year, newcomer Isaiah Rodgers won going away. The cornerback clubbed 12 home runs in a format that saw the first round give one batter one minute to swing away with the top five advancing to round two, where batters would have 30 seconds to add to their first-round total.
Rodgers his seven in round one and five in round two. Nobody else hit double figures.
“I wanted to do it before (Smith) approached me but when he did, I was like, ‘Hell yeah, why not?' My little welcome to Philly moment," said Rodgers. "It’s a lot more people here than I thought there’d be. It’s lit out here.”
Smith invites not just teammates, but players from other teams and other walks of life. His brother Christian Smith won the game’s MVP award. Sixers big man Paul “BBall” Reed played as did boxer promoter Brandon Watson and Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams.
Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson and New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore were among many others there. Barmore and Smith were teammates at Alabama.
“I think when guys come out here and be around us and see the type of guys we are, they have fun,” said Smith. “I think ultimately it helps in the decision (to play). I’m not saying we’re out here recruiting, but when it comes down to it, that’s probably something they think about.”
Running back Saquon Barkley played for the New York Giants when he showed up at the game last year. He is now with the Eagles, and he showed up to the event again this year.
It makes sense for him since he grew up just about 15 minutes from the stadium, attending Whitehall High School before heading to Penn State. He said he didn’t play much baseball growing up, so he chose not to bat but played in the field.
Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson, rehabbing from a torn Achilles’ last year, and safety Sydney Brown, recovering from a late-season torn ACL also played in the game.
More NFL: Eagles DeVonta Smith Likes Head Coach's New Role: "He's Not Blind With Something Now"