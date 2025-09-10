Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter Called Out By Jason Kelce
It has been an eventful week for the Philadelphia Eagles.
To start, the Eagles began the 2025 National Football League season last Thursday by unveiling its Super Bowl LIX banner for taking on the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles beat Dallas, but lost defensive tackle Jalen Carter before the first defensive snap of the game after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Obviously, that led to a firestorm. He missed the rest of the game and over the next few days, there were plenty of rumors about whether he would be suspened. On top of that, the Eagles have been making moves left and right, including the additions of Za'Darius Smith and Tank Bigsby.
All in all, a very busy week.
Although Carter isn't being suspended for the Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, it hasn't stopped all of thte takes on the play that got him kicked out of Week 1.
What Jason Kelce said about Jalen Carter
On Wednesday, Eagles legend Jason Kelce weighed in on the drama on his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis.
"By far the craziest start to a season ever,” Kelce said. “What are we doing? I don’t understand why that would happen. It was just a very frustrating moment … It’s just a really awful thing to be a part of as a fan base, as an organization and for that player. He’s a great player. He’s had all of these character things or whatever surround him, and then to do this, all of that gets brought up.
“He has to be smarter than this. He has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in this era of football. That’s how dominant he has been to this point. Don’t let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career, the person and the legacy that you can build — especially in this city...
"It’s really unfortunate that happened,” Jason said. “It’s really unfortunate that now he’s going to have that image on him. Again, we all make mistakes. I have done things that I’m not proud of. Everybody gets caught up in the heat of the moment. He’s taken accountability. Now, moving forward, we need you to be better than that, Jalen. We have to have you better than that. And you need to be better than that for yourself.”
