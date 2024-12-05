Player of the Month Is Latest Honor For Eagles' Saquon Barkley.
PHILADELPHIA - In hardly the biggest surprise Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month for November.
Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards (626), scrimmage yards (777) and led the NFC in scrimmage touchdowns (six) during November.
He also accumulated a career-high 302 scrimmage yards in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams – the ninth-most in a game in NFL history – and 198 scrimmage yards in Week 11 against Washington, becoming just the third player in NFL history with 500 scrimmage yards over a two-game span, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs Walter Payton (1977) and Ollie Matson (1954).
The honor was Barkley’s first-career Player of the Month award and he is just the second Eagles running back to earn Offensive Player of the Month, joining LeSean McCoy in December of 2013.
Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing with 1,499 rushing yards. With five games left to play the Penn State product is just 108 yards behind McCoy's single-season franchise record of 1,607, also in 2013.
It's been a historic season for Barkley who has joined the legendary Jim Brown in 1963 as the only two players in NFL history to rush for 1,475-plus yards and 10-plus TDs while averaging 6.0 yards per carry through 12 games.
Barkley is currently No. 2 on most betting markets in the NFL MVP race behind Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and the Eagles RB is a prohibitive favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year.
