Productive Month For The Berry Brothers
PHILADELPHIA - A day after Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry received a contract extension earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles promoted his twin brother Adam.
Adam Berry, who left Wall Street and his job as a senior trader at Goldman Sachs after 14 years in the financial world to join the Eagles front office last offseason, was promoted to Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy, a bump from the Director of Football Operations and Strategy title he started with after just 13 months in Philadelphia.
Andrew was the Eagles' Vice President of Football Operations in 2019 before he returned to Cleveland, where he had been the Browns' Vice President of Player Personnel from 2016 to 2018, as the GM for the 2020 campaign. In his short time in Philadelphia, Andrew served as Howie Roseman's chief lieutenant and considers the Eagles GM a mentor.
The Berry brothers played quarterback (Andrew) and receiver (Adam) at Bel Air High School in Maryland before both took the Ivy League route in college with Andrew choosing Harvard, where he played defensive back, and Adam going to Princeton, about a 60-minute drive from the NovaCare Complex, as a WR.
Both were planning on Wall Street after college before Andrew changed course and decided to try football as a career path. An entry-level job as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts turned into a six-year stay where Andrew eventually worked his way up to being the Colts' Pro Scouting Coordinator before the Browns came calling and he found himself on the fast track.
Andrew's success in the NFL and particularly the respect he earned with the Eagles during his short time in Philadelphia ended up helping Adam, who didn't have to start over after those 14 years in finance where he ended as the head of US bank loan trading at Goldman,
Instead, it took that13 months for Adam to prove he was every bit as sharp as his brother and earn a VP-level job with one of the most well-regarded front offices in the NFL.
"I'm very proud of that," Andrew said when asked about his brother on the NFL Network's Insiders Show. "I know he's in great hands with one of my mentors in Howie Roseman. He is a sponge. He's incredibly smart.
"He took a risk in kind of changing careers in midstream and he's transitioned pretty smoothly. ... And I'm really excited for what the future holds with him. When I'm not in Browns' business I'm an Eagles fan because I want to see him do well and I'm pretty excited about his progress."
