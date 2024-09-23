Eagles Today

'Purpose' Mindset Served Eagles' Jalen Carter Well In New Orleans

The star defender had a tough start to the 2024 season before responding to wreck the game against the Saints.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - On a day where Dallas Goedert had the most receiving yards for an Eagles’ tight end in nearly 60 years, and Saquon Barkley piled up 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard home run, it was second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter who was the biggest star of them all in a hard-fought 15-12 Philadelphia win. 

“Sometimes I share with you ‘player of the game,’ sometimes I don't. He was our player of the game yesterday,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said of Carter at his Monday videoconference. “So he got a game ball for yesterday because of his performance.”

It’s been a difficult start for uber-talented Carter in his sophomore season, self-described “trash” from Carter himself over the first two weeks. He was also benched for the first defensive series against Atlanta after being late in a team meeting due to oversleeping.

“So Jalen Carter, he didn’t play his best game, obviously, against Atlanta. But he came out and he was completely dominant in the game yesterday,” said Sirianni.

Carter essentially wrecked the game against the high-powered New Orleans offense averaging 45.5 points per game coming in. The numbers were four tackles – two for loss – three hurries, two bat-downs of Derek Carr, and one QB hit but hardly told the whole story of Carter's dominance.

Pro Football Focus had Carter as the highest-graded Eagles player of the game and as the top-ranked interior player in the NFL entering Monday’s action.

While Carter didn’t spend as much time in the Saints’ backfield as Carr and Alvin Kamara, the Eagles' star defender might have been No. 3 on the afternoon.

“He’d strike, he was violent yesterday with his hands. He was athletic to get off blocks. He beat blocks every way you could possibly imagine,” Sirianni said. “He played on their side of the line of scrimmage an awful lot.”

That in turn helped others make plays including Jordan Davis and Brandon Graham up front as well as Zack Baun at LB.

It was Graham and Carter hurrying Carr that resulted in the game-sealing interception by Reed Blankenship.

“Not only did he make plays, but he helped other people make plays,” said Sirianni. “There were multiple plays where I felt like our linebackers were running free because they were hanging on the double team of his block for a little bit longer.”

The next step for Carter, 23, is consistency because he’s the most gifted player defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has.

When Carter is clicking the Eagles’ defense becomes very difficult to deal with.

“At the end of the day you can have a negative mindset, or you can have a purpose mindset,” Sirianni explained. “The purpose mindset says ‘What did I screw up the game before? This, this, and this. And how am I going to fix it? This, this, and this.’ And then going out and executing it. And [Carter] did that.”

MORE NFL: On Second Watch: Eagles Handled OL Attrition Better Than Saints

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News