Quick-Healing Jalen Reagor Expected to Play vs. Cowboys

Jalen Reagor wasn’t supposed to be back after last month’s thumb surgery until after the bye week, which arrives next weekend for the Eagles.

The rookie receiver, though, is on track to play Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys visit for a primetime, NFC East battle.

Various reports have indicated that Reagor has been cleared by his doctor and will play, though he didn’t own up to that when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

“It’s just been tough not being able to participate, not being a part of the team as far as practicing and playing,” he said following Friday's practice “I’m very excited to see my status of playing Sunday and where I can go forward from here.”

Reagor is still on Injured Reserve, but the Eagles have four openings on their 53-man roster after putting linebacker Nathan Gerry (ankle) and defensive end Genard Avery (elbow) on Friday. The other two spots were created after the team put DeSean Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway on IR earlier in the week.

So, there’s room for Reagor and others, such as tight end Dallas Goedert, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and left tackle Jason Peters to return from IR.

“Doing a lot of rehab, a lot of conditioning, staying in shape,” said Reagor when asked about what he did since tearing a ligament in his thumb against the Rams in Week 2 on Sept. 20.

“Just focusing on the small things, the details, and things I wouldn’t be able to do with my hand. I was just honing in on the little things, and then being able to see things from a different angle and just applying it now when I’m able to get back.”

Apparently, Reagor is a quick healer. He suffered a shoulder injury late in training camp and was supposed to miss two to four weeks. He was back for the opener.

“It’s all mental,” he said. “If you want to get back, you’ll get back. If you want to keep nursing the injury, you’ll keep nursing it. It’s all mental. People don’t realize that. People try to put a stamp on when I’ll come back. Nobody knows my body better than me.”

While Reagor was away for the past five games, Travis Fulgham has taken flight.

Fulgham has become one of quarterback Carson Wentz’s top receivers, recording 23 catches for 357 yards and three TDs in four games. Fulgham was asked on Friday if that sort of production could dip when Reagor returns.

“I’m not too worried about that,” he said. “Jalen is a great player and he definitely adds a lot to our offense. Hopefully, when we get him back, he’ll do what he does and just make plays for us.”

Also, with Reagor gone, rookie receivers that were drafted after him this past spring have soared.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, taken one pick after the Eagles selected Reagor at No. 21, has 28 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk, taken three spots after Reagor, has 20 receptions for 280 yards and a TD in six games.

Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins, taken No. 33 overall, has made 27 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Jacksonville’s Laviska Shenault, drafted No. 42, has 29 catches for 324 yards and a TD.

In two games, Reagor has five receptions for 96 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown.

“I want to see everyone succeed,” said Reagor, “so I’m just going to continue to stay in my lane and be focused on me and the Eagles’ organization and move forward from there.”

Moving forward from here, Reagor would seem to be an exciting addition to a receiver corps that has seen Fulgham and rookie John Hightower develop, and Greg Ward take an even bigger step up from his late-last-season success.

“It’s exciting,” said Reagor. “When you have a receiving corps like we have, the sky’s the limit. I haven’t been fortunate with these injuries. But whenever I get back, it’s like you just add pieces.”

NOTE: Eagles have ruled out for Sunday’s game the following: CB Cre’Von LeBlanc (quad), OT Jack Driscoll (ankle), CB Craig James (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), and RB Miles Sanders (knee).

Full participants in Friday’s practice were: DE Vinny Curry (illness), DT Malik Jackson (quadricep), T Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), and S K'Von Wallace (neck).

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.