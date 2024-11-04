Raiders $1.8 Million Super Bowl Champion Told To Leave L.V To Join Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have a well-built roster but that doesn't mean that the team can get complacent.
Philadelphia is 6-2 on the season and is looking like a team that could do some damage in the playoffs. The Eagles could use a boost around the trade deadline, but it should be a good season overall for Philadelphia.
With that being said, we somehow are now past the midway point of the 2024 season, with Week 10 action coming up next weekend. Because of this, it isn't too crazy to look ahead beyond the season. Each week, Bleacher Report's scouting department puts together a list of each team's biggest weaknesses with ways to fix them now, next offseason, and in the draft.
This week, Bleacher Report predicted that the Eagles will end up signing Las Vegas Raiders veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler in free agency next offseason.
"2025 Free Agency: DL Adam Butler, Las Vegas Raiders," Bleacher Report said. "Milton Williams is an impending free agent, and Philadelphia isn't very deep at defensive tackle. So, the front office will likely need to find a replacement option or two for Williams on the open market.
"Butler has a strong track record as an interior pass-rusher throughout his career, and he's been having an impressive campaign against the run so far in 2024, recording 16 'defensive stops' according to Pro Football Focus."
Butler is a seven-year National Football League veteran with plenty of experience. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots and won a Super Bowl. Since then, he's spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Raiders.
He's making just $1.8 million this season, so clearly, he wouldn't cost much for Philadelphia. It's too early still to make a prediction like this, but it's a good idea.
