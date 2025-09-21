Rams-Eagles Stock Market - Inevitability? Philadelphia Storms Back To Beat Rams
PHILADELPHIA - There is a looming sense of inevitability when playing against the Philadelphia Eagles, who roared back from a 26-7 deficit early in the third quarter to top the Los Angeles Rams, 33-27, on a walk-off Jordan Davis field goal and return for a touchdown.
For a team that seems to find different ways to win weekly, it was special teams and blocked field goals, first by Jalen Carter and then the game-winner from Davis, the 330-pound nose tackle who raced back at over 18 miles per hour to take the Rams on the roller coaster of imminent win to devastating setback.
To make it even stranger, Rams kicker Joshua Karty was on his way to a Special Teams Player of the Week honor by drilling four field goals in the first half, and flummoxing the Eagles' kickoff return unit with his unique knuckleball-style kickoffs.
By storming back, the Eagles won for the 19th time in 20 games dating back to last season and have now won 17 consecutive games when quarterback Jalen Hurts starts and finishes, a full NFL season.
"We were gritty in the game," Hurts said. "We stayed together as a team. We did not quit. Nobody gave up in competitive sports. That's what it's about, and I'm very proud of that.
"I'm not proud of how we started the game; I'm not proud of the flow in which we played the execution and the focus that we had earlier in the game. I am proud of everybody not giving up, and everybody being determined to find a way to win the game."
Here's the weekly stock market:
THE BULLS:
RELENTLESSNESS - The Eagles never stop.
Down 19? No problem. Minus-1 passing yards in the first half? That's a nice little challenge. Philadelphia's mystique looked like it might be exposed this afternoon. Instead, it was only elevated by finding another way to win a football game.
URGENCY - As predicted here, when the Eagles were forced to throw the football, down 26-7, they magically were able to do so. A first half of minus-1 net passing yards turned into 202 by the end of the game with Hurts touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, the three stars of the passing offense..
BEND BUT DON'T BREAK - It all started on the first offensive play of the day when Jalen Carter announced his presence to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
From there, the veteran signal caller didn't seem comfortable for most of the game and sped up way too often, missing several layups that turned potential touchdown drives into Karty field goals that kept the Eagles within earshot to eventually pull off a miracle.
“Well you got to look at each one," Stafford said of the stall-outs. "I thought we punched the one in and obviously had the penalty that was – I don’t know, I got to go look at it and see it. Unfortunately to go from touchdown to third-and-11 from the 11, that's difficult. Obviously that one was tough.
"I think depending on where you guys start your red zone, we were down there pretty close another time on a third down. I miss [Rams WR] Davante [Adams] on just like an easy pitch and catch. I mean there were just a couple throws on third down I want back that extend drives and help you get points and that's what it's about in this league. So I didn't do a good enough job of that.”
THE BEARS:
KARTY'S KNUCKLEBALLS - The Rams kicker has a unique ability to Phil Niekro the football into the landing zone on his kickoffs.
Eagles' Returners Tank Bigsby and John Metchie had no clue how to handle the presentation, dooming Philadelphia to poor field position much of the afternoon.
SAQUON BARKLEY'S BLITZ PICKUP - There aren't a lot of modern running backs who are plus-pass protectors, and Barkley is generally considered above the demarcation line. Early in the season, however, the Eagles' All-Pro has really struggled in that aspect of his game.
ON TIME? - Too often, Jalen Hurts is late when throwing the football, and the Eagles leave too much offense on the field because of it.
