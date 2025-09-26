Rams' Jared Verse Speaks Out For Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the most polarizing quarterback in the National Football League in Jalen Hurts.
Since taking over fully as the Eagles’ starter back in 2021, Hurts has done pretty much nothing but win. Hurts has started 65 regular-season games since the 2021 began and has gone 48-17 over that stretch. On top of that, he has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl two times, including one win this past February.
The Philadelphia Eagles QB got a stamp of approval
Despite this, people can’t seem to agree about Hurts. Some think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Others say his success comes from the Eagles’ system. It’s somewhat surprising why Hurts leads to as much debate as he does. But, at the end of the day Hurts wins games.
Clearly, there is support for him around the league as well. He was voted as the 19th-best overall player in the league in this year's annual NFL top 100 list. The top 100 list is compiled from voting from players around the league. So, Hurts is viewed highly by his peers at the very least.
One person who specifically spoke out in Hurts' favorite this week is Los Angeles Rams star linebacker Jared Verse, as shared by Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
"I know a lot of people go like ‘Oh he can’t throw. He’s only a runner.' The (explicit) can throw," Verse said. "He’s a (explicit) quarterback in the National Football League for a reason. Like I don’t know why people are saying that (explicit)."
Hurts, and the passing offense in general, can't seem to catch a break despite the fact that the Eagles are winning games. Philadelphia isn't anywhere close to its ceiling yet but it's 3-0 with wins under its belt against three contenders, including the Rams. It's the NFL and people need to find things to talk about on a daily basis in between games. It seems like Hurts falls victim to that idea. But, there seems to be high perception for him with his peers, at least.
