Eagles WR AJ Brown Is Poised For Major Week 4 Breakout
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4.
The Eagles and Buccaneers have faced off a few times over the last few years, although that didn't go the way Philadelphia wanted. But, the Eagles have done everything seemingly right this season so far. The Eagles are 3-0 and although the offense hasn't been perfect so far, they do so many things right that it doesn't necessarily matter. There's firepower with the franchise to go along with a staunch defense.
It should be a good week for AJ Brown
In Week 3, the Eagles took a big step forward in the passing game. Specifically in the second half, the Eagles started firing the ball against the Los Angeles Rams and AJ Brown individually had a big game. He finished with six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Hurts threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Brown has said everything right so far this week. The Week 4 matchup is approaching and Brown has been candid about his thoughts on the offense and how the team can get even better.
"The goal is to win the game, and obviously we want to do that first," Brown said. "...I think it took too long as an offense to adjust (in Week 3) and be more aggressive. When one thing's not working, let's not keep trying to bang our head on the wall and see if it'll work. Let's mix it up and do what we need to do."
Week 4 should be another solid week for the passing offense. Tampa Bay has the sixth-best rushing defense with just 252 yards allowed. The Buccaneers are 17th in the league with 702 passing yards allowed along with four passing touchdowns through three games. Clearly, Brown had his way in the second half of Week 3. He thrived and the Eagles are now entering a matchup in which they may need to open up the passing games if they want to move the ball.
All in all, it should be a good week for Brown this week.