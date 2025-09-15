Rams Plan 'To Cut It Loose On Sunday' Against The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Two perceived NFC contenders match up in Week 3 when the Los Angeles Rams return to Lincoln Financial Field to visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
In hindsight, the Rams (2-0) gave the Eagles (2-0) their toughest test en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship, taking Philadelphia to the limit in a snow-filled game during the divisional round when two late Jalen Carter pass rushes helped the Eagles survive in a 28-22 game.
“He's a heck of a football player,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the Eagles’ second-team All-Pro defensive tackle while appearing on SiriusXM NFL’s Radio “Let’s Go!.” Jalen Carter is a special talent, and he's somebody that on that defense, you have to know where he is on every single play.”
The Rams Still Have Jalen Carter In Mind
The Rams have started the 2025 season with consecutive wins over Houston and at Tennessee, and will be looking to prove they belong with the Eagles, who topped Dallas and won at Kansas City to begin their campaign.
Philadelphia has won 18 of 19 games dating back to last season and 16 consecutive when QB Jalen Hurts starts and finishes.
“There'll be some things that we carry, but our playoff game was about as unique as it could possibly be weather-wise, so it was a little bit different,” Stafford said. “... Snow on the ground, ball was sliding all over the place. So that's a little bit of a unique one.
“We played 'em earlier in the season last year. They beat us handily at our place, were able to control the game, ran the football. Saquon [Barkley] had an unbelievable day, and we didn't do enough on offense. So I'll take a little bit from both of those games and try to figure out what we can do to go after these guys.
“We'll have a good plan, we'll go out there and cut it loose on Sunday.”
Stafford also offered up an early scouting report on a foe the Rams understand they may ultimately have to beat to get where they want to go.
“Obviously, on the offensive side of the ball, they have a lot of the same players back,” the veteran signal caller said. “They've been doing a heck of a job. And then on the defensive side, it's been impressive because they did lose some pieces, whether it be through free agency or guys moving on. But they've been able to retool.
“I think Vic Fangio does a hell of a job getting those guys ready to play every single week. And really their defense has done a really nice job at keeping them in those games. And then timely scoring. I mean, you look at it, they are as talented as anybody from top to bottom on both sides of the football. And they've been really timely in their ability to score points and win games.”
