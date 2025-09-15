The Eagles' Secret? 'Take Pride In What Is Required To Win'
PHILADELPHIA - Talk about an anomaly.
Over the past two seasons, the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have had four games with under 100 net passing yards, including Sunday’s 20-17 win at Kansas City.
Over that same span, a total of 22 other teams have finished with 100-or-fewer net yards through the air, and they are a combined 5-17, a morbid .227 winning percentage that tracks with the ineffectiveness of their offenses.
However, Nick Sirianni’s team is undefeated, with a perfect 4-0 record, while wading through the slog.
Perhaps nothing exemplifies the Eagles’ ability to win a football game by any means necessary than that stark contrast.
“Resiliency,” Sirianni said when asked how his team is seemingly capable of closing out games in every way imaginable. “Playing for each other together, not wanting to let each other down, the process are just all the things that the mental toughness that we have.”
The Eagles Continue To Find Ways To Win
The style points that are demanded by others are ignored inside the Eagles’ locker room.
“Take pride in winning any way that you possibly can,” said Sirianni.
It might be defense one week, the offense the next. It might be a Jake Elliott field goal or Braden Mann pinning the opposition deep with a perfectly placed 60-yard punt, the Eagles have turned the margins into the meat of the content.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts echoed his coach’s sentiment.
“Finding a way to win is something you have to take pride in,” Hurts said. “Take pride in winning, one, and take pride in what is required to win.”
While Hurts and the passing game persevered and did enough in the big game rematch against the Chiefs, Hurts lauded the others in what Sirianni has dubbed “the ultimate team sport.
“Jake Elliott showing up and making a big-time kick before halftime and earlier in the game. … The defense showing up and getting a turnover when it was needed. … Twenty-six (RB Saquon Barkley) showed up when we needed him to," Hurts said.
“We just want to continue to build.”
The idea of sustainability is a logical fallacy, assuming the Eagles have to win only one way when they’ve highlighted the ability to win in every way.
That’s the ultimate formula.
“I think that when you come off a season like we came off of last year, I think the expectation is that you’re going to pick up right where you left off,” Sirianni said. “There are steps to this. … Our goal is to play our best football by the end of the year, as you’re getting better, find ways to win. "