Ravens Eyeing 1st-Round Bust After Eagles Release
It sounds like a former Philadelphia Eagles trade acquisition could find a new home at some point in the near future.
Earlier in the week, the Eagles cut ties with former first-round pick, and Houston Texans trade acquisition Kenyon Green after they brought Xavier Gipson to town.
"The Eagles claimed wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who was waived by the New York Giants on September 20. Gipson started the season with the Jets but was waived after Week 1," the Eagles announced. "In a corresponding move, the Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green."
The Ravens have eyes on the former Eagles OL
Philadelphia has signed and cut Green a few times to this point since the team had to cut down rosters ahead of the 2025 season. But, on Friday, the former Eagles offensive lineman worked out with another contender: the Baltimore Ravens, as shared by NFL Trade Rumors' Nate Bouda.
"The Baltimore Ravens officially hosted free agent OL Kenyon Green and P Luke Elzinga for tryouts on Friday," Bouda said. "Green, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft...
"Philadelphia later signed Green to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since. In 2024, Green appeared in 12 games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard."
As of writing, Green hasn't signed a deal with the Ravens, but this is at least different than what has happened the last few times the Eagles cut ties with the offensive lineman. Philadelphia has signed and cut Green a few times, but after a few days, he had just come back either to the practice squad or active roster. Now, there's at least a chance that he is done with the franchise. He has starting experience and likely can help a team. But, will that be Philadelphia or is he going to go elsewhere?
