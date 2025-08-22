Remembering Eagles Preseason Finales Past: Can A Job Be Won In Last Game?
PHILADELPHIA – The final preseason game is here. It’s time to win a job. The problem when it comes to winning one on the Eagles is there aren’t many to be won. That doesn’t mean another team won’t take notice.
Whatever the outcome of Friday night’s (7:30) Eagles at Jets game is, it won’t make much difference in the grand scheme of things. Head coach Nick Sirianni has said before that players are judged on the entirety of their work, not just one game.
With that in mind, the No. 3 quarterback could emerge on Friday night between Kyle McCord or Dorian Thomson-Robinson. Or, maybe it doesn’t matter what their numbers look like in the preseason finale, neither will make the roster.
Ten years ago, Tim Tebow went to New York for the final of four exhibition games looking to win the Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback job behind Sam Bradford and Mark Sanchez. Tebow performed admirably, completing 11 of 17 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He got cut anyway and the Eagles claimed Stephen Morris off waiver to be their third-string QB.
How Many Receivers Can Win A Job, If Any, Vs. Jets
Receiver should be an interesting watch on Friday. With Johnny Wilson injured and out for the season, there is at least one roster spot up for grabs, among the four locks – A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and John Metchie III. Ainias Smith is the likely No. 5. There’s an off-chance the Eagles keep six, which brings Darius Cooper, Elijah Cooks, Terrace Marshall and even Avery Williams into play.
It might not matter what any of them do in New York. Remember Paul Turner in 2016? The receiver had a preseason finale that included six catches for 66 yards and a punt return for 71 yards to finish the four-game exhibition slate with 17 receptions for 165 yards. He got cut anyway, but was added to the practice squad.
Running back Henry Josey was a summer sensation more than a decade ago, finishing a sensational preseason with 122 yards rushing against the Jets, and, through four exhibition games, he had 34 carries for 225 yards and three catches for 39 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown. He got cut anyway, with Chris Polk and Matthew Tucker winning jobs behind LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles.
There are no running back jobs to be won this year, but practice squad battles exist between Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, and Keilan Robinson. The Eagles won’t keep three on the practice squad.
The offensive line is always a complicated puzzle, but there are two rookie tackles who were drafted in Myles Hinton and Cam Williams who will battle for a spot, with rookie interior lineman Drew Kendall likely secure in landing a spot. Undrafted free agent Hollin Pierce is a longshot for a job on the 53 no matter how he plays.
What about defense?
The defensive tackle rotation could be determined on Friday. Like receiver, the Eagles could keep five or go with six, so job battles would be between Gabe Hall and Byron Young and Jacob Sykes, assuming fourth-rounder Ty Robinson gets a spot, which it’s like 99.99 percent certain that he will.
On the edge, Josh Uche appears to be a lock, but Azeez Ojulari may have some work to do along with Patrick Johnson and Ochaun Mathis.
At linebacker, Lance Dixon could probably have 20 tackles but he isn’t making the 53 while Eli Ricks may have to show something on Friday to make the 53 at cornerback, or his fate could already be pre-determined.
At safety, Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam could be vying for the fourth safety role, though, like Ricks, the Eagles may already know who they are keeping between the two of them.
