What’s At Stake For Eagles Entering Commanders Finale

It will be an intriguing day for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Philadelphia will close out its regular season with an NFC East clash at home against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup in itself will be interesting, especially after the Week 16 matchup got chippy on the road. The Eagles are resting the majority of their starters. For Philadelphia, the player to watch will be young quarterback Tanner McKee.

Last season, McKee started the season finale against the Commanders and went off. He went 27-of-41 passing for 269 yards to go along with two touchdowns. He'll get another shot on Sunday to show what he can do.

The Eagles have a big day on Sunday

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The game has stakes for Philadelphia. The Eagles currently are the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The No. 3 seed is the Eagles' most likely playoff spot. If the Eagles lose on Sunday, they will be the No. 3 seed. If they win, there's a solid chance they will remain as the No. 3 seed. In that scenario, the seeding would be contingent on the Chicago Bears. The Bears and Detroit Lions will face off on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Bears lose, the Eagles will move up to the No. 2 seed with a win over the Commanders.

If the Eagles get the No. 2 seed in the conference, they will face the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. If they get the No. 3 seed, they will face either the San Francisco 49ers or the Los Angeles Rams. If the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they will be the No. 5 seed and the 49ers will be the No. 6 seed. If the Rams lose to the Cardinals on Sunday, then they will get the No. 6 seed and face the Eagles.

So, for the Eagles, they still have a shot at the No. 2 seed depending on how McKee and the team play in general on Sunday and if the Bears lose to the Lions.

If the Eagles get the No. 3 seed, they will face the 49ers if the Rams beat the Cardinals on Sunday. If the Eagles get the No. 3 seed, they will face the Rams if the Cardinals beat Los Angeles on Sunday.

