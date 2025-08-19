Rookie Injury Concern Could Lead Eagles To All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles entered training camp with questions at safety.
This obviously is because the Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away this offseason. But, the Eagles also selected Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. There were rumors for a while out there about how it could make sense for the Eagles to add another piece with Justin Simmons' name being thrown around left and right.
But, that has cooled off recently. Mukuba has looked like a potential star when he's been on the field. For example, in the last preseason game, he had a 75-yard pick-six against the Cleveland Browns and followed up with a fumble recovery. All in all, it was a pretty electrifying preseason debut for the rookie. He didn't play in the team's first preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He dealt with a shoulder injury early in camp that forced him out of practice. Mukuba returned and almost immediately looked like he was going to win the starting job opposite of Reed Blankenship at safety.
While this is still the case, there was another scare on Tuesday. Mukuba was forced out of practice after suffeing an apparent leg injury. As of writing, the team hasn't confirmed exactly what the injury is for Mukuba, although it appeared to be a hamstring. That can't be confirmed until the team makes the announcement, though.
Will the Eagles look to make another addition in free agency?
If Mukuba is forced to miss time, it really would make sense to bring another guy to town with Simmons being the most logical fit. Mukuba has been competing with Sydney Brown for the starting job and seems to have the edge. If Mukuba is forced to miss time, that would propel Brown into the top spot. Simmons is a guy who would be an easy transition seeing as he already has plenty of experience in Vic Fangio's system.
Simmons had success with Fangio. He's a four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He's only 31 years old and specifically made it clear early in the offseason that he was open to joining the Eagles.
First and foremost, the Eagles need to determine if Mukuba is alright. If he is, then roll with what you got. If Mukuba needs to miss any time, Simmons is out there for the taking and would provide valuable insurance.
