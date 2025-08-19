What You Need To Know About Eagles’ AJ Brown; Week 1 Status
The Philadelphia Eagles have been dealing with an injury scare throughout training camp so far.
Eagles receiver AJ Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has taken him out of action for a bit. On Tuesday, he was shared as "Will Not Practice" once again, as shared on social media by Philadelphia Eagles On SI's Ed Kracz.
While this is the case, fans shouldn't be too concerned right now. Any time you see a superstar of Brown's caliber missing practice, it's not great. Especially with an injury like a hamstring. But, Brown was seen on the practice field getting some work in.
Brown is the team's No. 1 receiver and when he's not on the field, the offense unsurprisingly looks a lot different. That was the case in 2024 early on in the campaign. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the team is taking their time with Brown to make sure that he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his recovery.
"A.J. Brown remains sidelined for the Eagles, as they take their time to make sure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks," Garafolo said.
If there ever was a time to take things slow, it would be right now. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and don't need to have their top receiver missing regular season action in order to get back to the field as fast as possible and re-injuring his hamstring.
Will AJ Brown be available for Eagles-Cowboys Week 1 showdown?
Recently, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Brown and the other injured players on the roster and talked about getting ready for Week 1.
"Our goal is to get all these guys ready to be firing on all cylinders once the season hits," Sirianni said. "Not gonna get into too much of that stuff. He’s working through some things, and he’ll be back out there when he can."
Reading into this quote, it sounds like the Eagles simply are working Brown back slowly just to make sure he's 100 percent by Week 1, rather than having some serious concern right now. Brown has made progress and could return to the practice field as soon as next week. With that being said, his Week 1 status doesn't seem to be in question as of writing. If there's a setback that could change, but right now it seems like he'll be ready to go, or at least is trending that way.
